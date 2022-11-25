History of Native American Heritage Month
November is Native American Heritage Month; this month was established to honor and recognize Indigenous peoples as the first people of this nation. It is a month dedicated to celebrating both their cultural heritage and integral importance to our past, present, and our future. On August 3, 1990, Congress and George H.W. Bush passed and signed into law a joint resolution designating the month of November as Native American Heritage month. In 2009, President Barack Obama signed the Native American Heritage Day Resolution 2009; the resolution had unanimous support in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. It designated the Friday after Thanksgiving as Native American Heritage Day, an American holiday.
Although established over thirty years ago many of us consumed with thoughts of food and family for the Thanksgiving holiday, we forget the importance of Indigenous people, their history, contributions, and civil right efforts they have transformed into modern legislation. We can honor past, present, and future native voices and stories by educating ourselves with the traditions, and histories in the lands that we live on. For us, that means celebrating the rich history and culture of the Kumeyaay people. The Kumeyaay are the Indigenous people that have lived, and currently live, in San Diego County, Imperial County, and Baja California, Mexico for over 10,000 years.
Honoring
Traditional Foods & Processes
The Kumeyaay heavily relied on hunter gathering processes to thrive and survive in one of the most geographically diverse territories of Indigenous people of North America. The Kumeyaay ate large animals like antelope, mountain sheep, and deer. Their diet also consisted of small animals like rabbits and birds, but most of the food the Kumeyaay ate came from plants like wild nuts, yucca, and agave.
In the Kumeyaay household, the men were responsible for skinning and hunting the animals, while the cooking was done by the women. The women would make baskets, prepare meals, and care for their children. Children also participated in the family unit by helping to gather plants and food. Families also helped other families, like neighbors, building a stronger community for everyone.
For the Kumeyaay, acquiring and preparing food for nourishment was a complicated, time-consuming task that required several tools and processes. A staple food of the Kumeyaay diet was shawii, a kind of mush or paste made from acorns. After acorns were dried in the sun, women would crack the acorn shells with a stone, put nuts in a shallow basket, and toss into the air (the process of winnowing), to let the wind carry away the skins. Acorns could then be ground into meal; women put meal in tightly woven baskets and then put the baskets in nearby rivers to leach out tannins. Acorns contain tannic acid that can be harmful to digest and therefore require leaching, a process by which the tannic acid was removed. Then, the acorn meal was cooked using hot rocks to stir it.
Another tool or process the Kumeyaay used were ollas, Olla is the Spanish word for pot, but the Kumeyaay used different words, calling them aas’kaay and saa’kaay. Making an olla required about a month of dedicated work by the Kumeyaay people. The Kumeyaay used ollas for storing water, food, and other items, as well as for cooking. Archaeologists in our area have found pots and bowls made of clay that are between 500 to 1000 years old, which just shows you how well these tools were crafted.
The presence of Lake Cahuilla provided the Kumeyaay with a new supply of available resources, plants, and animals in the area. The most important resource the lake brought was edible fish to catch and eat. The Kumeyaay used fish traps made of organized rocks to collect fish, the exact way the fish traps were used is still unknown. To this day, over 400 fish traps have been found, ranging from 40 feet above to 203 feet below sea level. The distribution of fish traps is significant evidence that shows the change in size that Lake Cahuilla has seen over time.
Trails as Old
as Time
The Kumeyaay had all sorts of paths that took them from the coast, to the desert, to the mountains, and anywhere in between. These routes linked the various bands of the Kumeyaay to each other, while also connecting them to valuable resource camps and even ceremonial lands. The Kumeyaay lived close to oceans and rivers in small family groups. They were semi-nomadic people, always prepared to move in order to find new sources of water, food, and goods.
Highway 101 and Highway 8 were well traveled routes for the Kumeyaay looking to trade goods. These highways follow the old systems of trails traveled by the Kumeyaay.
Rabbit skins, baskets, pottery, shells, plants, obsidian, and resources they couldn’t find in their area were traded for. Trading within the Kumeyaay bands boosted cultural inventory by spreading around tools and materials that were scarce. The Kumeyaay’s trail routes, diverse geographical locations, and the evidence of their rich 10,000 year history in Imperial County and the Eastern San Diego Region.
Education – The Path to Honoring the Past, Present, and Future
The IVDM has a variety of resources to educate others on the vast history, culture, and beliefs of the Kumeyaay people. Some of these resources are located on our website, www.ivdmuseum.org. Under the Education tab we have the Virtual Classroom and Kumeyaay Nation: Stories of Change.
Over the 2020 summer, IVDM wrote and filmed a 13-episode education video series geared toward grades K-12. These videos take students on a traveling field trip across Imperial County and San Diego, introducing them to the history and heritage still visible in the land today. Join IVDM’s staff of Curators, Educators, and Specialists on a “Traveling Field Trip” across Southern California as we explore and celebrate the history and heritage of the Kumeyaay people.
Kumeyaay Nation: Stories of Change is a project that combines a successful video outlet for cultural diffusion with the Museum’s successful exhibit development and cross cultural community outreach to explore both Kumeyaay traditions and Imperial County’s diverse desert community. Audiences are able to reflect and explore the idea of a shared identity in a changing landscape.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
