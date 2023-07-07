Imperial Valley’s history has been and will continue to be inextricably linked with the great Colorado River – in sickness and in health. The River is a formidable force of nature, with it and its tributaries spanning several U.S. states into Mexico. Once tamed by human engineering at the turn of the 20th century after many setbacks, the mighty River’s water was able to bring life, agriculture, and prosperity to an otherwise largely undeveloped desert.
While the River is in no danger of running dry completely, less water has been flowing in recent years. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a top federal scientific agency, the Colorado River Basin as a whole is still in the middle of “its worst drought in recorded history.”
The Colorado River, for all the good it has brought to the Valley, also remains an ever-present sword of Damocles hanging over us, with other states and cities coveting our senior water rights and climate change further frustrating the problem.
First claims and familiar names
Millions of years ago, the Gulf of California extended as far as the Coachella Valley, leaving the Imperial Valley completely submerged. The Colorado River flowed into it for a period of time, depositing millions of tons of rich sediment across the Valley in layers and making it fertile. All that was missing was water! Visionaries worked for decades to channel the River back to the desert, where it had in ancient times filled Lake Cahuilla several times, in the same general area where the Salton Sea is located today – at times, much larger.
Beginning around 1893, engineer and surveyor Charles Rockwood teamed up with investor Dr. William T. Heffernan and developer Anthony Heber to form the California Development Company, which sought to bring water from the River into the Imperial Valley via a canal.
In those days, there was noticeably less red tape involved, so all one had to do was post a written claim at the spot along the river where they intended to divert water from stating how much they intended to use. Then, they had 60 days to actually use the water or the claim would expire.
Heffernan and others repeatedly traveled to record their water claims at the nearest courthouses in San Diego and Los Angeles in order to keep their claims alive. In fact, much of the Imperial Valley’s water rights are senior because of early claims like these, which were effectively grandfathered into the water rights legal scheme that would emerge afterward to manage the increased demand for water from the Colorado.
The Law of the River
Due to the stakes involved, perhaps few rivers have generated as many rules and disputes as the Colorado. It has gotten so voluminous, that ‘the Law of the River’ became a phrase coined to collectively describe the patchwork of interstate compacts, federal laws, treaties, and Supreme Court cases governing the Colorado River and how its water should be allocated.
A foundational part of the Law of the River was the Colorado River Compact of 1922, which divided the involved states into two regions. The Upper Basin includes Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming; and the Lower Basin includes Arizona, California, and Nevada.
In 1928, Congress passed the Boulder Canyon Project Act, which approved the Compact, authorized the construction of Hoover Dam, apportioned the Lower Basin’s 7.5 million acre-feet (MAF) among the states of Arizona (2.8 MAF), California (4.4 MAF) and Nevada (0.3 MAF), and established the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as the sole authority for Colorado River water use in the Lower Basin. Later, it was confirmed that these water allocations were a bit too generous and unrealistic, as they did not reflect the output of the River in most years.
Subsequent agreements and rulings have further divided each state’s apportioned amount of water among end-users such as municipalities and utilities. For example, our local Imperial Irrigation District (IID) receives about 80% of California’s allocation of River water, but long-term water transfer agreements have lowered our effective allocation to approximately 2.6 MAF.
The situation will only become more fraught as the drought persists, as illustrated by a plan made earlier this year by the Lower Basin states to further conserve their water use in the face of the decreasing yearly River flow. Had they not forged a deal, the Federal government would have had to intervene and impose water adjustments on them involuntarily. There are countless other factors and legal nuances that complicate this already confusing subject, but in general, the Valley’s priority Colorado River water rights have endured this long. Though, whether that will hold true in a future with less water to go around remains to be seen.
Different Kinds of Water Fights
As the battle for the Colorado River’s water rages ever on across statehouses, courtrooms, and local and federal offices, the community is invited to beat the heat at the Imperial Valley Desert Museum on Saturday, July 8, starting at 10:00 a.m., for Ocotillo Water Day! There will be fun for all ages and families, featuring water gun fights, a splash pool, food, music, and presentations throughout the day. This is a free event sponsored by Ocotillo Optimists and the IID.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
