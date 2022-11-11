Geology – characterized as the study of the earth, its layers, and its minerals – has defined the Imperial Valley for millions of years. The Imperial Valley is known as one of the most geologically diverse areas in the American Southwest, abundant with canyons, washes, fault lines, earthquakes, mountains, and even an active volcano! While some of this geological evidence is hard to view with the naked eye, remnants of this vast geological history are ever present in the region’s landscape if you only know where to look.
Pretty Shifty
Located just north of the Imperial Valley Desert Museum in Ocotillo lies the Coyote Mountains. Like all the mountains we see around the world, the Coyote Mountains are made through naturally occurring geological processes. The surface of the earth is made of large pieces of rock, known as tectonic plates. These plates are constantly moving very slowly, causing them to interact in a number of ways at their boundaries, known as faults. They can push into each other (convergent), grind against each other, stack on top of each other, or move away from each other (divergent). It is these interactions that lead to the formation of mountains and explain other natural occurrences, like earthquakes and volcanoes.
The coyote mountains are millions of years old and lie on top of a large fault known as the Elsinore fault. The Elsinore fault is right next to a much more famous fault, the San Andreas fault. The tectonic plate interactions occurring at these faults provide explanations for how these mountain ranges got here in the first place.
Erupt to no Good
A volcano is a vent where molten rock, ash, and gasses can escape. When tectonic plates collide beneath the Earth’s surface, magma is squeezed up between the plates, causing an eruption. These eruptions can be explosive, sending material high into the sky, or calm, with gentle lava flows. The explosiveness of a volcanic eruption depends on how easily magma can flow and the amount of gas trapped within the magma. The interior of volcanoes can warm underground water around the volcano. The heated water reaches the surface as geysers, mud pools, and hot springs as well as creating mineral deposits and geothermal energy.
Did you know that there are eight volcanoes in California and one of them is right in our own backyard: the Salton Buttes! In 2012, the Salton Buttes were listed by USGS as an active volcano. The Salton Buttes volcano actually consists of five small rhyolitic lava dome volcanoes: Mullet Island, Red Island (two domes), Rock Hill, and Obsidian Butte.
The best known of these five volcanoes is Obsidian Butte, which last erupted in about 940 BC, making it one of California’s youngest volcanoes. It became the primary source of obsidian for the southernmost part of California. Artifacts made from Obsidian Butte rock begin to show up in archaeological sites with dates around 510 BC!
We Will Rock You
To learn more about the rich and vast geological history of the Imperial Valley, join IVDM staff and the Imperial Valley Gem and Mineral Society, next Saturday November 19, 2022 for our annual event Ocotillo Rocks! This FREE community event celebrates the unique geology of Southern California through games, activities, hikes, and more. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. with activities ongoing until 4:00 p.m. Make us your pre-rock-ative to learn about local geology!
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
