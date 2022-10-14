While San Francisco may be the revival place of the modern-day American craft beer, the Imperial Valley Desert Museum (IVDM) is more than ready to celebrate some of southern California’s own brews and breweries.
This Saturday IVDM will be hosting its fifth annual Beer Tasting: Beerfest. A night to bring the community together, this festival will be complete with music, food, games and of course, a good array of beers and drinks.
With the goal of supporting and recognizing local breweries, IVDM will be featuring breweries such as Coronado Brewing Company, Mother Earth Brew Company and Modern Times Beer, all native to the San Diego region. Drinks available will include salty and citrusy lagers, smooth and refreshing ales, sweet wheat beers, fruity and hazy IPAs and even some seltzers and lemonades.
The festival will take place this Saturday, October 15th, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Imperial Valley Desert Museum. Located in Ocotillo, IVDM invites the community to come down and enjoy a cool drinks, Walt Kammann Sausage, and live entertainment, during this autumn desert night.
Pre-sale tickets are now available with prices starting at $35.00 for IVDM member’s general admission, $40 for non-members and general admission (at-door) and $20 for designated drivers (at-door). Every ticket includes food and an IVDM beer tasting glass.
Purchase your tickets online through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/ivdm-beerfest or contact IVDM at (760) 358-7016, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
