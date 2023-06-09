When it comes to museums, there is not one that is exactly like another; they vary in size, content, and function. So what exactly is a museum anyway? A museum is a building in which objects of historical, scientific, artistic, or cultural interest are stored and exhibited.
While museums differ in subjects, focus, and perspective the main functions of a museum are to: acquire materials, record materials, preserve materials, exhibit materials, and educate!
Acquisition of Materials
Museums acquire objects, artifacts, and collections through various means. Museums acquire materials through family donations, contracts, field collecting, or trade. The most common method of an object becoming part of a museum collection is through donation from private donors. Donors give one or more objects to the museum without receiving a financial return. Donors can be private persons, institutions, or clubs.
Recording of Materials
Museums have their own methods, procedures, and protocols they follow after acquiring new objects. It is essential to properly document the basis on which an object or collection came into the museum. This information includes: name of donor, name of object(s), and location where object(s) were found. From there museum professionals and staff catalog and organize these objects for further research.
Preservations of Materials
A museum’s preservation of materials is to ensure and provide suitable long term storage for its artifacts, objects, and collections. Every museum should have a collections storage area that is separate from the exhibit and other museum spaces. This space should be designated to house collections only. Ideal storage conditions include: a cool space, area with limited lighting, dry environment, and clean setting. Collection storage areas should also include appropriate climate control technology to help regulate conditions and keep temperature and humidity levels approximately constant.
Exhibition of Materials
A lot of thought and detail goes into the preparation of the objects a museum displays and has on exhibit. The type of exhibits a museum features can be permanent, temporary, or traveling.
Museums have at least one permanent collection of objects that they preserve, conserve, and make available for public display. Temporary exhibits allow a museum to feature certain objects or artifacts from its collection on a short term basis to visitors. Traveling exhibits allow museums to feature exhibitions that are presented in more than one venue. The variation of exhibit types allows visitors to enjoy and learn from various facets and collections.
Education
Museums are important education institutions that connect visitors to different times, places, and events. The exhibits on display tell stories and provide visitors of all ages the opportunity to learn about present and past histories.
What Does the Imperial Valley Desert Museum Do?
Curation & Exhibits
The Museum’s collections come from field schools, cultural resource management, and private donors. Students attending field schools conducted by Archaeology professors from Imperial Valley College back in the 70’s like Michael Barker, Morlin Childers, and Jay von Werlhof were trained in artifact collection, including Cultural Resource Management.
As of December 2013, the Imperial Valley Desert Museum is an approved facility to provide curation services for projects on federal land. IVDM is currently accepting archaeological collections from the Imperial Valley and surrounding regions; its new 10,000 square foot facility offers the only curation lab in Imperial County. The Imperial Valley Desert Museum’s permanent exhibits showcase the vast beauty and history of the people, plants, and animals of our desert. The determination to thrive, adapt, and survive in this ever changing landscape is the common theme found throughout the exhibit’s floor. From Kumeyaay pottery and tools, archaeology, geology, modern agriculture, and indigenous voices, IVDM’s permanent exhibits make the Valley’s desert histories come alive!
Education
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum’s education program is the embodiment of the Museum’s mission statement and goal, “to be the foremost research and educational institution devoted to preservation, interpretation, and celebration” of the deserts of Southern California.
Since the Museum’s doors have been opened, the education program was initially implemented and has now expanded to in-house field trips, History on the Go!, partnering with Imperial County Probation & Juvenile Hall, ELOP, and two after school programs.
IVDM offers a variety of field trip programming throughout the year. Field trips are designed to meet grade level specific curriculum standards through engaging, hands-on experiences in history,-social science, next generation science standards, and visual arts.
Community Involvement
The IVDM’s goal is always to be an active, community-focused museum. IVDM offers a variety of free community events throughout the year, these events are free to all visitors of the museum without reservations being required. This summer will feature the return of Traditional Craft Days, highlighting traditional craft methods used by the Kumeyaay. Ocotillo Water Day is fun for all ages and families featuring water gun fights, a splash pool, food, music, and talks and presentations across the day. This summer will also include a Stargazing night, Volunteer Days, and conclude with Pesky Pests, a great evening which celebrates the ecology and wonders of our desert’s many insects!
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10am to 4pm.
