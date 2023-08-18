The scorching sands of the Imperial Valley desert might seem like an unlikely place for a vibrant and lively ecosystem but nature never ceases to amaze us! In such arid terrain, unexpected residents transform the landscape through a brilliant display of colors and life. Although larger animals are at the forefront of the desert’s ecosystem, the tiniest invertebrates prevail. Insects, making up almost 75% of the world’s animals, contribute so much in maintaining the desert’s biodiversity, pollination and nutrient cycling. That’s a lot of responsibility on such a little creature.
Whether under the stars of the night sky, or in the sun’s colorful hue of the day, three tiny aviators take center stage. Desert diggers, sphinx moths and orange sulphurs serve as remarkable examples of resilience and adaptability.
White-Lined Sphinx Moths, Hyles lineata: Acrobats of the Night Sky During July. You may have seen green caterpillars with a horn on their backs munching away in your backyard or traveling in hordes across roads. Over the course of their metamorphosis, moths emerge from their pupae. Their new look reveals a fuzzy brown coat, white stripes all along their body and a notable pink coloration on their hind wings to match.
These moths emerge in mid-May to late September to fly through the desert night and sometimes the day. Often mistaken for hummingbirds, it’s easy to be fooled by their appearance and behavior. As they feed on flower nectar using a similar looking proboscis, they tend to beat their wings very fast to hover around. They play a vital role in pollination and keeping the desert in bloom.
In some cases, scientists found that these types of moths and others in the hawkmoth family issue an ultrasonic click or “warning” that makes bats turn away at the last second!
Orange Sulphur Butterflies, Colias eurytheme: Colorful Splendor Across roads, fields, and our vast desert, you may find these in the thousands migrating to and from North America to Southern Mexico. Mostly considered pests due to the high concentration of them flying across highways (unfortunately covering windshields in their green splendor) and their caterpillars grazing alfalfa fields or other pea family plants. On wet roads you may see males feed on the minerals and salts, thought to improve their success in mating.
These butterflies too are excellent pollinators that offer their services to a wide variety of flowering species such as alfalfa, clover, and milkweed. In defense against predators, orange sulphurs can ingest certain toxic plants to add an extra layer of protection. A notable trait amongst sulphurs are that they all look similar to one another. Take for instance, the clouded sulphur’s striking similarity. To us, it’s difficult to identify them on a first glance but sulphur biology avoids the misunderstanding. Males find appropriate mates through mostly visual cues and females copulate with certain individuals through their UV reflective patterns and chemical scent. It’s also noted that males of both species Clouded sulphurs, C. philodice and Orange Sulphur, C. eurytheme, can mate with either female. This means there are possibilities of some hybridizations to occur.
Pallid Desert Diggers, Centris pallida: The Solitary Builder of Sands. Unlike the colonies of honey bees working together in a shared hive, this type of bee feels much at home living their solitary life primarily underground. Beneath the fierce sun in the desert, this industrious insect creates intricate burrows to protect themselves and their offspring from the elements. Although their burrows primarily prevent overheating, they provide little protection from rain and cold winters.
Interestingly enough, they're mostly studied for their peculiar mating patterns. Smaller males tend to ambush females as they’re feeding or others can linger and wait for a female to be found by a male to fly down and intercept. Larger males seek and dig up females underground by locating them through the female’s pheromones. In the nesting process, some female digger bees are able to control the size of their future male offspring based on the environmental conditions or food availability in their environment. This is the reason why smaller males and larger males locate mates differently but it’s notable that either outcome works in the end.
Pallid desert diggers serve an important role to our desert through its predominant feeding and pollination of the palo verde, and cacti flowers. Their tunnel systems also improve soil aeration allowing water and oxygen to more easily reach plant roots. They're also pretty beneficial for gardeners who want an eco-friendly way to get rid of harmful insects as desert diggers are omnivorous.
To learn more about native, as well as invasive species that threaten our county’s agriculture, join IVDM and the USDA next Saturday August 26, for our annual event Pesky Pests. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and begin with a presentation from USDA Entomologist (Identifier) Deborah De La Riva, PhD, before venturing outside to explore the desert floor in search of native arthropods!
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
