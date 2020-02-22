Looming blooms: a desert alive!

To an outsider or the inexperienced, the deserts of southern California can seem like inhospitable spaces, devoid of life. In the high heat of the summer months, it is often a wondrous thing to see any plant or animal — snake, insect, small rodent, or even the odd jackrabbit — filling the space and eking out a survival. But in the winter months, with the arrival of December, January and February rains, the desert undergoes a dramatic transformation, becoming a place lush with life and color.
This change is a vital boost to the region, providing new growth for its local ecosystem before the long summer months and even supporting modern industry with the arrival of bloom-focused tourism. This cycle, on which we have come to expect and rely, captures the true beauty of our deserts — not just as flowers in bloom, but as the manifestation of a system representing countless generations of plant and animal adaptation in what is truly a Land of Extremes.
Deserts and water
Our own desert, the Colorado, spans Imperial Valley as part of its total 7-million-acre territory. Its length stretches across its length from the Algodones Dunes just west of the Colorado River to the buttes and mesas of the Yuha Desert near Ocotillo. It is itself a subset of the still-larger Sonoran Desert, whose 100,000 square miles cover the American Southwest and northwestern Mexico.
A desert is defined not by its heat but by its annual rainfall, requiring less than 10 inches each year by most standards. In our section of the Sonoran, the average is only 2.92 inches. What water and rains do occur are often limited to the winter months between December and March, and are brought on by a multitude of factors, including the El Niño and La Niña effects, temperature changes in the coastal oceans, and the jet stream. It is remarkable then, that with so little water, any life can exist at all. And yet it does.
Dead or hibernating? Local adaptations
Just like the people and communities they have settled, the desert has birthed a unique ecosystem of specially adapted plants and animals that are capable of not only surviving in this low-water environment, but in maximizing their capture and use of that most precious resource whenever it becomes available. The ocotillo cactus (Fouquieria splendens), known for its long tendrils and sharp needles, is commonly seen as a brown, dried stalk across most of the year. Despite appearances, they are not actually dead! With the arrival of winter rains, those stalks spring to life and bloom with a multitude of green leaves and are capped with crimson flowers. With adequate water, these plants can grow and flower in the span of just a few days.
Like the ocotillo, other desert plants such as the aptly-named brittlebush (Encelia farinosa) enter into a state of hibernation while waiting for the winter rains. It is in this time that they shed their leaves, reducing down to a twigged bush whose limbs easily snap. With the arrival of the rains, these bushes undergo another dramatic change, blossoming with large, velvety leaves and small to medium-sized sunflowers. The secret of success to these desert plants? Their wide, but shallow root systems: designed to capture the greatest amount of rainfall in the most efficient manner possible.
A thriving ecosystem
A desert bloom occurs when enough rainfall penetrates the dormant seeds scattered across the desert, allowing them to grow and bloom quickly before desert conditions cause them to dry out again. The bloom is not only known for its flourishing display of flora and fauna but also for extending an invitation to insects, birds, and pollinators that may not visit the landscape otherwise. The bloom facilitates the arrival of certain species like the Painted Lady butterfly. The Painted Lady is the most versatile butterfly in the world; it makes its home in every continent except Australia and Antarctica! The desert bloom makes a perfect temporary home for the Painted Lady on its migratory journey due to the numerous plants to lay their eggs and flowers to pollinate, as well as abundance of food.
Tomorrow, the museum celebrates the year’s cycle of new growth and life with Ocotillo Blooms, a free community event running all day on Sunday from 10 a.m, to 4 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to stop by to experience this beautiful time in our deserts with a day of craft activities, scavenger hunts, hikes, talks, food, music and a special butterfly release in the afternoon.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
