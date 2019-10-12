The Impossible Railroad has been part of the Imperial Valley for over 100 years. It served to carry freight and passengers from San Diego to Yuma, with stops in Imperial Valley. Generating enormous amount of revenue and connecting remote communities, the railroad was a vital part of the local economy and its identity. Its success even elevated San Diego, making it the main port of Southern California.
While the Impossible Railroad was officially finished on Nov. 15, 1919, its history of operations has been limited, with only parts of the track spanning El Centro to San Diego staying open. The railroad had many hurdles during construction and across its years, all caused by intense conditions in the mountain passes and the desert below. Most recently, the track was completely devastated with the arrival of Hurricane Kathleen in 1976. Like this later storm, its history of operation is one defined by the elements and ever-changing landscape of our Land of Extremes.
Disasters and decline
The downfall of the Impossible Railroad started with the flood of January 1916. Raging waters forced the derailment of locomotive #50 and caused great damage to sections of the track, including bridges and crossings. Although the line was not yet in operation (or even completed), it was a grave indication of things to come.
After the flood, the San Diego and Arizona Railway saw smooth sailing for a few years until disaster struck again on May 10, 1920. On that day, a rockslide occurred over the west end of tunnel No. 7 in the Jacumba Mountains, burying it. The cost was more than $250,000 dollars in repairs. Six years after the rockslide, the founder, John D. Spreckels, passed away at the age of 72 on June 7, 1926. With his passing, the railroad lost its strongest supporter.
1932 was a year of continuing disasters. The first was a fire that broke out in tunnel No. 3. To stop it, crews were forced to barricade the tunnel, letting the fire burn for four whole days. Second was a mountain slide, loosened by heavy rains. This blocked the line near tunnel No. 15, eventually requiring a bold solution and leading to the building of the Goat Canyon Trestle Bridge. A second fire followed still later in tunnel No. 7 on Oct 22, 1932, forcing abandonment of the tunnel altogether.
Eventually, the Spreckels estate had enough and sold their interests to the Southern Pacific Railroad, seemingly just in time. Disaster struck again in 1939 when another flood occurred along the San Diego River between Santee and Lakeside. The washout forced an abandonment of that section of track. It was followed a few years later as the railroad sections between El Cajon and Santee were also abandoned and torn apart.
In July 17, 1950, the Southern Pacific Railroad Company filed to abandon passenger service. Their request was granted later that year on Dec. 19. The last passenger train left San Diego at 7:05 a.m. Jan. 11, 1951, heading westbound one last time. Finally, in 1977 the San Diego to Imperial Valley connection was shut down a few months after Hurricane Kathleen.
Rebirth?
Today, Baja California Railroad looks to rebuild and reopen the line from San Diego to Imperial Valley. In 2012, Baja Rail gained approval from the Mexican government to operate the railroad section from Tijuana to Tecate and has since invested 20 million to upgrade that 44-mile stretch. Now Baja Rail is awaiting U.S. customs approval to build a joint inspection station. From there, Baja Rail officials hope to move freight from Tijuana to Plaster City by 2020.
Like with its original construction, it is predicted any reopening the line would greatly benefit local communities. With new shipments and inspections by rail, border wait times for vehicles would be reduced. Overall, San Diego County could see an economic increase upwards of $455 million and creation of 2,400 jobs. Baja California as a whole could see an economic increase upwards of $1.3 billion and 7,000 jobs.
The Impossible Railroad is a man-made marvel that captured the labor and spirit of a generation, and continues to fascinate today. Despite disaster after disaster, while in operation it generated revenue and many jobs for the communities it served.
It now exists as an icon of Southern California, continuing the legacy and dream of its founder, John D. Spreckels. Imperial Valley Desert Museum honors this rich legacy and history with a NEW temporary exhibit, celebrating the centennial of its completion, open now through the end of November.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
