To anyone visiting the Imperial Valley Desert Museum, it becomes immediately clear that the Imperial Valley is a place rich in history and culture extending back tens of thousands of years — if not longer.
The evidence and lessons of that history are all around us, in the art, tools, and sites still preserved in the landscapes of our deserts and mountains. Together, they embody the stories and knowledge of the region’s first peoples, the Kumeyaay.
From a detailed understanding of the function and uses of native plants, to the thermal and luminescent properties of our local stones, to a ready adaptation to the shifting temperatures and environments of our Land of Extremes, this earlier cultural history represents the first true STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education of its type. It was one developed through generations of testing and collaboration, representing the best of man’s long work to create identity in his environment. It still has much to teach us today.
This past Wednesday, IVDM was host to the American Indian Education and Title VII Advisory Council meeting of Mountain Empire School District, working with educators, administrators, parents and tribal leaders to explore the continued value of these lessons and Kumeyaay culture in the modern classroom and to the modern student.
Title VII, a history
Title VII is a federal education program designed to meet the unique educational and cultural needs of the country’s indigenous students. The program began its life in 1972 as the Indian Education Act, growing and evolving through the years until its re-authorization in 2001 as Title VII, Part A of the No Child Left Behind Act.
In its time, Title VII has come to fill an important but under-recognized role in the communities it serves: directing federal financial assistance to schools to improve the academic abilities of a region’s native students, inspiring a new generation of educators and leaders within their communities, and providing new representation of their traditional culture and history within the classroom.
Serving the under-represented
As a state, California has more reservations than any other in the lower continental 48. Here in San Diego and Imperial Counties, the peoples whose traditional lands now reside within our modern school districts are still here. Their children are students alongside those others, but often face a variety of unique challenges and obstacles ranging from behavioral to basic academic proficiency — often stemming from life on the reservation.
Enter Title VII and the Imperial Valley Desert Museum. Working directly with the Mountain Empire School District of eastern San Diego and tribal partners from the Campo, Manzanita, La Posta and Ewilaapaayp bands of the Kumeyaay nation, the museum has come to these classrooms with its traveling education cases to reintroduce the history, art and cultural lessons and activities of the Kumeyaay into the modern curriculum.
Paralleling their modern classroom equivalents, this traditionally-focused history-on-the-go demonstrates that the lessons and knowledge of the past are not something static or outdated, but instead that they provide valid alternatives — or even expansions — to our modern needs and scientific understanding.
Building a future
Wednesday’s meeting was just one of many that have taken place over the years, with each one seeming to grow a bit bigger in its meaning and impact.
Joining the group this time were author Don Liponi and representatives from San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. The secret seems to be out as these groups are now working together to create a unified path to success for the region’s indigenous youth. From the donation of 1,000 books on traditional rock art to the district, to exploring new paths toward graduation and even college, to new opportunities for hands-on activities and lessons in the classroom, it is an exciting time for students.
With the introduction of Kumeyaay history into the classroom, students are lighting up at the opportunity to experience real artifacts and traditional culture. More and more often, Museum staff are stepping aside as those same Kumeyaay students will rise up and take over the lesson, coming alive to actually lead their classmates — Kumeyaay and otherwise — in this celebration of their culture and history. As Bob Bordelon, Title VII administrator for MEUSD, said, we are now seeing students growing “from learners to teachers.”
Seeing this, it is possible to imagine a brighter future ahead.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dr. David Breeckner is executive director of Imperial Valley Desert Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.