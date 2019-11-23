25 years protecting our Land of Extremes

This is a year of anniversaries in Imperial Valley. Twenty-five years ago, on Oct. 31, 1994, the California Desert Protection Act was passed.
Although it is easy to think of our deserts as empty spaces, they are thriving ecosystems with an abundance of life, natural resources and hidden history. This landmark piece of legislation recognized growing activity and new emerging threats in their spaces, including future development projects and species habitat loss. The CDPA established many deserts of California as preserved areas, ensuring their care and continued public use and access for generations to come.
What is a desert?
When many hear the word “desert,” they often think of dry and sandy locations. These are certainly included in that scope, but are not alone. By definition, a desert is any location — regardless of temperature — which on average receives less than 10 inches of rainfall or precipitation each year.
The western Imperial Valley is home to the Yuha Desert, a subset of the greater Sonoran Desert region. This desert only receives an average of 2.92 inches each year, making it one of the drier deserts in the United States. This desert space is home to a variety of unique plants, animals, and prehistoric and historic cultural sites, including ancient fossilized oyster shell beds, crucifixion thorns, De Anza Trail Historical Monument, and some of North America’s oldest surviving examples of stamped earthen art — geoglyphs. Researchers come from all over the world to study our unique area, exploring its unique history, animals and geology.
Protection, preservation and access
Through the California Desert Protection Act, the deserts protected under it have since become state and national parks, monuments, and recreational areas. These designations provide continued funding, personnel, and oversight to ensure the continued protection and responsible use of these unique and treasured environments.
Far from being intended to limit access or keep the public out, the CDPA also created trails and recreational areas that can be used by the public. Some of the many activities that can be done under the CDPA are hiking, camping, and off-roading, among others. Even the military benefits from this act!
Most importantly, the California Desert Protection Act continues to protect areas of cultural and historical importance, and ensures that indigenous peoples can have access to areas that were and still are used for cultural and religious reasons. If requested, the areas open to the public can even be temporarily closed to protect the privacy of traditional cultural and religious activities.
Deserts growing communities
The California Desert Protection Act does an excellent job of protecting important areas of the desert while also opening up areas for recreational uses. These in turn have positive impacts on local economy, with the act since spurring an increase of more than $2 billion dollars in economic growth through desert spending. The CDPA has created numerous jobs, with a more than 35 percent increase reported in the areas surrounding desert spaces as a result of the travel and tourism industry.
The CDPA has created an environment where there can be activities and events in the desert while protecting areas of historical, cultural, and religious importance.
Thousands of people come from all over the states to have an unrivaled experience in the desert alongside friends and family for some off-roading. Some of the biggest events happen in the desert, like Camp RZR, which has been held in Glamis every year for the last 12 years.
Thousands of others frequent the desert to explore it on foot. The Lowlanders, Imperial Valley Desert Museum’s hiking program, has had immense success since it was started with more than 700 hikers in its 2018-19 season.
The CDPA allows us to have amazing activities while preserving the astonishing treasures of the deserts of California.
Looking ahead
The CDPA keeps the gorgeous deserts of California preserved so that future generations can experience them. If the deserts of California were not protected by the CDPA, most of the landscape would be greatly deteriorated and many of the artifacts in the preserved areas would be gone, leading to many not being able to experience the desert at its fullest.
This past Tuesday, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved its own resolution recognizing and celebrating the 25th anniversary of the California Desert Protection Act.
Preserving nature nearby should be everyone’s goal, to protect the desert so that others and future generations can have and enjoy an experience unlike any other, that cannot be had anywhere else but our own Yuha and Sonoran Desert.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
