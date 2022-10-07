FAMILY: 3 fun activities to engage kids in conservation

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Conservation is a collective responsibility shared by individuals across the globe. Protecting the planet and ensuring its future has never been more important, as various organizations and environmentalists warn that, without immediate action, many of the more harmful effects of climate change could prove irreversible.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development reports that, without new policies, global greenhouse gas emissions are projected to increase by 50 percent by 2050. That includes a 70 percent spike in energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
