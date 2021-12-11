Include skin protection in your wellness routine 365 days a year

Visible light (VL) is the light we can see, and excessive amounts of exposure can contribute to the production of free radicals, which may have negative, aging effects on the skin. VL comes in many forms, from sunlight to the light emitted from digital screens like cellphones and laptops. That’s why experts advise taking steps to protect your skin year round.
“Free radical damage is an invisible stressor that can be produced from sources like pollution, UV rays and even digital devices,” says New York City-based dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Nazarian. “Over time, free radical damage can degrade your collagen and cause aging of the skin, and in some cases, it can even lead to skin cancer.”
