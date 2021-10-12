DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently went to my dermatologist because I noticed a dark mole I hadn't seen before. He did a biopsy, and it was called a "moderately dysplastic nevus." He recommended removal, which was done right away. During the appointment he mentioned that I am now at greater risk for melanoma, even though I have no family history of melanoma and I do not have a great number of moles. I do get a yearly skin screening, as I am at risk to develop cancer due to my misspent youth basking in the sun despite my fair hair and skin. I have tried to find more information online, but it's been challenging to find things I can understand. Can you shed more light on this topic? — T.M.H.
ANSWER: Sometimes, the name itself can tell you much about what you need to know. "Dysplasia" comes from the Greek roots literally meaning "bad growth." A nevus is a mole, in medical-speak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.