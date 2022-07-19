Warning signs that you're working out too much

Routine exercise is an important component of a healthy lifestyle. Significant exercise benefits all parts of the body, including the heart. In fact, the American Heart Association urges individuals to heed exercise recommendations from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. Those guidelines indicate that adults should get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity (or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity) and pair it with moderate- to high-intensity strength training activities at least twice per week.
Many individuals have no problem taking that advice to heart, and some even go above and beyond. While exceeding exercise guidelines isn’t necessarily detrimental to individuals’ overall health, that doesn’t mean it’s not important to be careful and incorporate routine days of rest into a workout regimen. Devoted athletes may find it hard to know when to step back and take a breather. In such instances, learning the warning signs for fitness fatigue can be invaluable. Routine breaks give muscles time to heal, which can improve performance and reduce injury risk. The National Library of Medicine notes that these are some common signs of fitness fatigue.
