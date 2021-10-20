Hauntingly good jokes

Come to trick-or-treat armed with plenty of tricks in the form of these great Halloween jokes.
Why did the Headless Horseman get a job?
He was trying to get ahead.
How do vampires get around on Halloween?
On blood vessels.
What do ghosts wear when their eyesight gets blurry?
Spooktacles.
Why didn’t the skeleton go to prom?
He didn’t have any body to go with.
What’s a zombie’s favorite cereal?
Rice Creepies.
Who did the ghost invite to his party?
Any one he could dig up.
Where do the ghosts go on vacation?
The Boohamas.
What did the fisherman say on Halloween?
Trick or trout.
Why are ghosts bad at lying?
Because you can see right through them.
Where do baby ghosts go while their parents are at work?
Dayscare.
How do you fix a broken jack-o-lantern?
A pumpkin patch.
What type of plates do skeletons use?
Bone china.
Where do ghosts like to trick-or-treat?
Dead end streets.
Who do monsters buy their cookies from?
Ghoul scouts.
Why is the cemetery a great place to write a story?
Because there are so many plots there.
What do demons eat for breakfast?
Deviled eggs.
What’s a vampire’s favorite fruit?
A neck-tarine.
Why do ghosts hang out at bars?
Because of the boos.
Why do ghosts make the best cheerleaders?
They’ve got spirit.
What kind of monster is the best dancer?
The boogieman.
What is a witch’s favorite class?
Spelling
What do you call a chicken that haunts your house?
A poultrygeist.
How do monsters like their eggs?
Terrorfried.
Who are the werewolf’s cousins?
Whatwolves and whenwolves.
Why didn’t the mummy have friends?
He was too wrapped up in himself.
What do witches use on their hair?
Scarespray.
The maker of this product doesn’t want it, the buyer doesn’t use it and the user doesn’t see it. What is it?
A coffin.
What do ghosts use to do their makeup?
Vanishing cream.
Who is ruler of skeletons?
Napoleon Bone-apart.
Where does Dracula keep his money?
A blood bank.
How do you get into the cemetery?
A skeleton key.
