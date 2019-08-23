El Arbol del Tule has the world’s widest tree trunk
El Arbol del Tule, the world’s widest living tree on record, is a Montezuma bald cypress. It has grown in the village of Santa Maria del Tule, near Oaxaca, Mexico, for an estimated 2,000 years. Its trunk has a circumference of about 137.8 feet, a width of 46.1 feet, and a height of 116 feet. PHOTO REDDIT.COM

About 2,000 years’ ago, a small sapling grew next to a church in the tiny village of Santa Maria del Tule near Oaxaca, Mexico. The young sapling was barely tall enough to avoid being stepped on as people hurried to the church for Mass. The tree was a Montezuma bald cypress, Taxodium mucronatum, and belonged to the same family as the giant sequoia.

The tree wished to one day become as large and magnificent as its cousin, “Hyperion,” the giant sequoia living in California’s Redwood Forest that is the tallest living tree in the world on record with a height of 379.1 feet.

El Arbol del Tule has the world’s widest tree trunk
