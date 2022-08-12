Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Home improvement projects can be costly. Depending on the scope of the project, the choice of materials and the skill level involved to see the project through to successful completion, homeowners could be on the hook for thousands of dollars or even more when renovating their homes.
One popular way homeowners look to cut such costs is to do some, if not all, of the work themselves. Indeed, do-it-yourselfers can save a considerable amount of money. Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Housing Survey indicate that homeowners can save anywhere from 50 to 80 percent on DIY projects compared to what they might pay for comparable work to be performed by a contractor. However, the key there is “comparable.” Cost overruns could derail DIY savings rather quickly if homeowners have little renovating skill or experience. But homeowners’ wallets aren’t the only thing in jeopardy if a DIY project goes awry.
