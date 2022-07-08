Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The number of households with a single person living alone has increased considerably over the last half-century-plus.
According to a recent report from the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 37 million one-person households in 2021, representing 28 percent of all households across the country. This compares to 13 percent in 1960. Over the past decade, the number of single Americans increased by 4 million. Statistics Canada says 13 percent of the Canadian population is comprised of single people living alone.
