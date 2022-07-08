Safety tips for individuals who live alone
Buy Now

The number of households with a single person living alone has increased considerably over the last half-century-plus.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 37 million one-person households in 2021, representing 28 percent of all households across the country. This compares to 13 percent in 1960. Over the past decade, the number of single Americans increased by 4 million. Statistics Canada says 13 percent of the Canadian population is comprised of single people living alone.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.