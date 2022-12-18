Jewish Life Television now offered in Imperial Valley

Jewish Life Television, the nation’s largest and most robust 24-7 English language, Jewish-themed television network, is pleased to announce that Spectrum has made JLTV more widely available to its El Centro, California and Yuma, Arizona area video customers through its Spectrum "Entertainment View” package.
Throughout the El Centro and Yuma areas, JLTV can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 469.
Jewish Life Television is the nation’s premier 24-7 English language, Jewish-themed television network. More cultural than religious, JLTV welcomes viewers of all faiths and is available in over 50 million homes through Charter/Spectrum, Comcast/Xfinity, Cox, DirecTV nationwide, and other video operators.
