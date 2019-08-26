Adoption event was a success

From Aug. 10 to 20, the team members and volunteers of the Humane Society of Imperial County were going nonstop to get as many animals in our care out of the shelter and into homes for the Clear the Shelter adoption event.
The actual adoption event took place on Aug. 17, but our shelter decided to make it a weeklong event, and we reduced our adoption fees by 50 percent for that entire week to help make the event successful.
Through adoptions we were able to place 26 cats and dogs into loving fur-ever homes. Through our various rescue partners outside of the Imperial Valley, 67 dogs and two bunnies were transferred to begin their new lives in San Diego, Los Angeles and Canada!
In only 10 days, a total of 93 animals from the Imperial Valley have found or are on their way to finding their happily ever afters!
The Humane Society of Imperial County team members and volunteers would like to give a big thank you to Prince and Associates Real Estate for going above and beyond on heavily promoting the Clear the Shelter event, and for collecting a very generous amount of food and cleaning supply donations for the remaining animals in our care!
We would also like to say thank you to our rescue partners. Without their love and support, this monumental rescue effort would not have been possible!
Last but not least, a very big thank you to all our community members who chose adoption first and helped us save so many lives! They say it takes a village and together we moved mountains for the homeless pets of the Imperial Valley!
Even after our Clear the Shelter week, there are still a lot of homeless fur-kids at the Humane Society of Imperial County that are in need of homes. Between this coming weekend and up until mid-December, we have multiple adoption events scheduled every weekend at various locations throughout the county. If you are looking to expand your family, the rest of this year is full of opportunity to make that new addition to anyone’s furry family.
Please remember that in order for our team members and volunteers to continue holding these life-saving events so that we can place homeless pets with loving families, we need the continued love and support of our Imperial Valley community members.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
