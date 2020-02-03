As most community members already know, the Humane Society of Imperial County takes in hundreds of stray, abandoned, neglected, abused and forgotten animals every month.
As you can imagine, there are several very high costs associated with taking care of all these helpless shelter animals. Aside from basic care costs, many of the animals that come into our care need some kind of additional medical treatment upon their arrival.
Whether you donate food and cleaning supplies or volunteer, there are countless ways in which everyone can get involved in helping the Imperial Valley’s homeless pets. One very unique way in which people can help raise funds for the orphaned fur-kids of the Humane Society of Imperial County is by donating good quality, gently used vintage and antique items!
We are pawsitively excited to announce our new partnership with the Antiques & Auctions in El Centro! They have cleared a booth for us and profits from sold items will go directly to the animals in our care. Now we just need items to fill it. We are looking for vintage/antique furniture and small items as well. Donations for our booth can be dropped off at Antiques & Auctions starting Tuesday!
Donating to and purchasing from our space is just one of the many ways to ensure that the Humane Society of Imperial County team is able to give every animal that comes through our doors every chance possible at finding their loving furever home.
We would like to encourage supporters to stop by to see what goodies will be in the space. Items from the space could potentially make perfect gifts for birthdays, weddings, or even make great holiday gifts! Perhaps you or someone you know is moving into a new home, apartment, studio, or maybe it’s just time for a change of scenery. Our space at Antiques & Auctions will surely have a variety of furniture and home décor that would definitely make any new living space warm and welcoming or add some zest to an old scene. The best part yet -- you will be saving lives!
The friendly staff at Antiques & Auctions will have donation receipts on hand for your tax deductible and charitable donations! If you have any questions feel free to send Antiques & Auctions a message on Facebook, or give them a call at (760) 592-4840.
Antiques & Auctions is located at 455 W. State St. in El Centro across from the Greyhound station. Let’s help the orphaned pets of our community by doing a little spring cleaning!
Don’t forget! Your donations are tax deductible and please make sure to ask for a donation receipt when you drop off your donations.
Thank you in advance for your love and support!
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Human Society of Imperial County.
