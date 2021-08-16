Did you know that our beloved pets can suffer from heart problems just like we do?
Heart disease in pets could eventually lead to congestive heart failure. This is a condition where the heart has trouble pumping blood to the rest of the body. Heart disease can affect one or both sides of the heart. Sometimes the condition can take several years to progress, which can make it difficult for pet parents to notice that something is wrong with their dog. Knowing the symptoms early on will help you to seek veterinary advice and care in a timely manner to better manage the condition.
So what causes congestive heart failure in dogs? In some dogs the condition is congenital. This means that the pet was born with the defect. Most commonly, pets develop the condition through old age, possible injury and even infection can play a role in its development. Poor diet and lack of exercise are key elements in the development of congestive heart failure in our pets, as well.
Symptoms of congestive heart failure may vary depending on the individual pet, but there are some telltale signs of the condition once it has developed. Here is a short list of a few early symptoms of the condition:
- Coughing more than usual (during or after exercise or a few hours before bedtime)
- Having a hard time breathing or exercising
- Tiring easily
- Pacing before bedtime and having a hard time settling down.
As the condition worsens, other more severe symptoms may present themselves:
- A swollen belly from fluid buildup
- Fainting due to lack of blood flow to the brain
- Change in tongue or gum color to bluish gray due to lack of oxygen
- Possible weight loss.
The only way to know for sure if a pet is suffering from congestive heart failure is through a diagnosis from your family veterinarian. If you believe your pet may have the condition, it is highly recommended the animal be seen by its doctor as soon as possible.
Your veterinarian will need to know of any symptoms you have noticed. The doctor will ask about the dog’s diet, what medications or supplements it is currently taking and if it is currently on a heartworm prevention regimen.
To gain a much better understanding of what is going on with the pet, the doctor will also listen to your dog's chest and may want to run some tests. The tests may include:
- A blood and urine test to check for any other problems that could be affecting your dog's heart
- Chest X-rays
- An EKG. This test measures electrical signals from your dog's heart and tells how fast it's beating and if that rhythm is healthy.
- An ultrasound. Ultrasound uses sound waves to look at the size, shape, and movement of the heart.
- Heartworm antigen test. The veterinarian will take blood from your dog to test it for heartworms.
Treatment for a dog that is diagnosed with congestive heart failure depends on what specific issues are at hand and the severity of them. Your dog’s veterinarian may prescribe a concoction of medications to correct irregular heartbeat, or to slow the development of fluid build-up around the heart. A commercial or prescription low-salt diet may be suggested to help decrease fluid build-up as well. The doctor may also suggest limited activity or exercise to manage weight without putting too much strain on the dog's heart. The doctor may recommend supplements. Some dogs with congestive heart failure may benefit from vitamin B supplements or carnitine (an amino acid that helps turn fat into energy).
Once a pet is diagnosed with congestive heart failure, what should a pet parent expect? It is important to make sure the dog sees its veterinarian for regular visits. Allowing the dog to without regular checkups may worsen the condition and even shorten its life. It is just as important to make sure that the pet parent sticks to the treatment plan.
Although there is no cure for congestive heart failure, with the right treatment plan, care and regular monitoring, the condition can be prolonged, and your best friend can still live a long and comfortable life.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
