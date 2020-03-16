Donations of food and supplies for the animals are requested

The Humane Society of Imperial County would like to let everyone know that our team has every intention in making sure that the shelter is fully staffed and that the animals are receiving around the clock care, regardless of the issue at hand.
We want our community to know that our team’s commitment to these animals has not and will not change. Simply put, our doors are open and we intend for it to stay that way.
We understand that present circumstances have made it difficult for certain supplies to be available for everyone. It has also been a challenge for our staff to obtain the basic necessities to maintain a clean and healthy environment for the 200-plus homeless animals currently in our care.
Should anyone have anything extra to spare such as bleach, dish soap, paper towels or Pedigree dog food, we would greatly appreciate any and all donations. It is vital that we continue to ensure the health, happiness and comfort of our community’s orphaned pets. Donations are tax deductible, and we would be than happy to provide a donation receipt for your generous donations.
We would like to take a moment to remind everyone please keep themselves and their furry families safe, and make sure those hands and paws are washed and squeaky clean.
Thank you for keeping the animals in mind during this time!
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
