EL CENTRO — Devon Apodaca estimates that if he had a nickel for every time someone called the Humane Society of Imperial County to surrender a pet, a brand new facility could’ve easily been built by now.
Today, those calls keep coming all while the approximately 50-year-old facility keeps deteriorating, the HSIC executive director said.
Yet, Apodaca is hopeful a new facility will be constructed, especially now that the El Centro City Council recently approved $375,000 to fund an architectural design of a proposed $5.2 million facility.
“They’ve seen the need for a new modern facility,” Apodaca said, referring to city officials. “And they understand we can’t do it alone.”
The council unanimously authorized the use of Measure P monies to design a rendering of the proposed facility during its Aug. 6 regular meeting.
While council members acknowledged a dire need for a new animal shelter, they were also cautious about overcommitting any of the city’s additional, and dwindling, Measure P proceeds for the proposed facility’s construction.
“I just don’t see that happening,” said Councilman Efrain Silva during the Aug. 6 meeting.
The local Humane Society will now undertake a massive capital campaign aimed at raising the $5 million needed for the proposed 18,000-square-foot facility that would be built at the site of the existing animal shelter.
The HSIC had attempted a similar fundraising campaign about five years ago, but called it off when it became apparent the effort was not going to succeed.
“The money was coming in at a glacial pace,” Apodaca said.
Though HSIC has not set a deadline by when it hopes to raise the money, the deteriorating condition of the current facility prevents the non-profit from adopting an indefinite campaign.
“I don’t know that we can stay here for the next five years,” Apodaca said, referring to the nonprofit’s current location at 1575 Pico Ave.
This time, HSIC officials are hopeful that the design will serve as leverage to entice support from residents of the entire Valley.
If funded, the proposed project would be built in four phases, with the bulk of the construction taking place in phase 1 and 2.
Phase 1 calls for the construction of a prefabricated building that would host the public adoption area, dog and cat housing and support spaces. Its estimated cost would be about $3 million and would accommodate up to 154 dogs and 72 cats.
Phase 2 would construct a semi-air-conditioned dog housing area and demolish the existing shelter building, for a cost of about $980,000, according to a council agenda report.
The construction of a new facility at HSIC’s existing site was the most feasible option available, according to a report compiled by the Colorado-based animal care facility architectural firm Animal Arts and commissioned by HSIC and the city of El Centro.
Other options considered included the renovation of the existing facility, as well as the construction of a new facility at a different location. The animal shelter’s current location is on city property.
The City Council authorized the funds for the facility’s design with the understanding that the rest of the Valley community will have to do its part to ensure the proposed project succeeds.
“When we think about a capital campaign we’re not looking to El Centro,” said Councilwoman Cheryl Viegas Walker during the Aug. 6 meeting. “We’re looking to the 180,000 people that call Imperial Valley home.”
In the 12 years that Apodaca has been with the Humane Society, there has been at least three separate instances where stakeholders discussed the possibility of establishing a regional animal shelter that would be operated by the county.
In each instance, those talks reportedly “fizzled,” he said.
During the Aug. 6 meeting, Silva also expressed gratitude that city officials had been supportive of Measure P, the 2016-voter approved half-cent sales tax increase that is now being used to fund the animal shelter’s design.
“Can you imagine the discussion we would be having if that was not the case?” he said.
