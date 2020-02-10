February 2020 National Adoption Weekend

Feb. 28 through March 1 marks 2020’s first quarterly National Adoption Weekend for the year at our local PetSmart store.
Each year, PetSmart gives shelters and rescues all over the United States four chances to find loving furever homes for as many orphaned fur-kids as humanly possible.
Being that we have literally hundreds of homeless cats and dogs in our care at the Humane Society of Imperial County, we intend to take full advantage of this super-awesome adoption event! In order for us to be able to help easily place more cats and dogs into loving homes, we have decided to reduce all of our adoption fees by 50 percent. Adult dog adoption fees will be $60; puppy adoption fees will be $85; adult cat adoption fees will be $25, and kitten adoption fees will be $40.
Although adoption fees will be lowered, standard adoption policies and procedures will still be in place. This means that all adopters will be subject to pre-adoption screening. Our pre-adoption screening process requires that all adopters show proof they own or rent their homes. If the adopter owns the home, our adoption specialist will need to see a mortgage statement or property tax statement that has the adopter’s name and address that matches to a current form of state-issued identification.
If adopters rent, we must see something in a rental agreement that states if the adopter is allowed to have any pets. If their rental agreement does not state a pet is allowed in the residence, then a hand-written or typed letter from the landlord must be presented to the adoption specialist. The letter from the landlord must state the landlord’s name and contact number, and that they are giving permission to the renter to have a pet at the residence. The landlord must also state whether there are any breed or size restrictions in the letter.
Lastly, for adopters wanting to adopt a dog or puppy and already have a dog or puppy in the home, we do require a meet and greet with the dog or puppy that the adopter already has. We understand that this might seem like a lengthy process, but this protocol is in place to ensure that the adoption is a permanent solution for the animal and that the adoption process is a positive experience for the animals and the adoptive family.
All adoptions from our shelter through PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend include the pets being up-to-date on vaccinations for one year. The pets are spayed and neutered, microchipped, given one free bag of dog or cat food, given a coupon booklet with more than $475 in PetSmart purchase savings. Pets are entitled to 50 percent off its first in-store grooming, and the pet is entitled to one free checkup with a local veterinarian. All that is literally the definition of the word “bargain.” You cannot find a better deal anywhere else.
For this adoption event, we intend to have more cats and dogs available at PetSmart than we usually do for our weekly in-store Saturday adoptions! Because this adoption event will be on a slightly larger scale, we are looking for volunteers to help us on both days of the event. Volunteering those days will consist of loading and unloading, putting adoption pens together, walking dogs, checking and filling water bowls, and cleaning up after the pets. To sign up as a volunteer, please shoot us an email at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com
If you are looking to make an extra special addition to your furry family, this weekend’s National Adoption Weekend at PetSmart is the perfect opportunity!
The adoption weekend schedule is as follows:
- Feb. 28, from 3 to 7 p.m.
- Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- March 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.