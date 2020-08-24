Recently, the Humane Society of Imperial County has noticed an increase of kitties coming in with feline immunodeficiency virus.
Unfortunately, we have not had a lot of luck finding homes for these kitties and we have had to send most of them to rescue, if they were healthy enough to be helped.
Most pet owners that already have cats do not know how the virus works and they are in fear that their current pets may become ill.
Although these concerns are legitimate, we have found some information by Best Friends Animal Society that we would like to share with everyone to help shed a more positive light on the issue.
For starters, FIV weakens the cat’s immune system. It is the same class of virus as HIV; however, ONLY cats can get FIV. People and dogs cannot!
So how exactly do cats contract FIV?
The most common route of infection is a deep bite wound from an FIV-positive cat. It can also be transmitted via blood, in utero and from the milk of an infected mother cat.
It is extremely rare for cats to get FIV just from simply being around infected cats, sharing food bowls, or from a person touching an FIV-positive cat and then touching an FIV-negative cat. There are any FIV-positive cats and FIV-negative cats live together in the same home for years without spreading the virus to the non-infected cats.
What symptoms do cats present when they are infected with FIV?
There are no specific signs of FIV infection. Since FIV weakens a cat’s immune system, FIV-positive cats are more prone to getting infections such as upper respiratory infections (URI), ringworm and dental disease. For the most part, if an FIV-positive cat is not exposed to other infections, they tend to live normal live a normal life span.
How would someone know if their cat has FIV?
There are no obvious signs of FIV, so the only way to know if a cat has FIV is to have it tested by a veterinarian.
The most common screening test is an ELISA test (often called a SNAP test), which requires blood to be taken from the cat. This test looks for antibodies to FIV. An antibody is a protein made by the immune system in response to an infection.
A cat can test positive as early as two to four weeks after exposure, but in some cases it can take up to two months for a positive result. Kittens under 6 months of age may test with a false positive after having received antibodies from their mothers, either in utero or through milk from breast feeding. It may take up to six months for these antibodies to go away. Because of this, it is a good idea to retest kittens that have tested positive after they have reached 6 months of age.
Is FIV treatable?
Unfortunately, there are no proven treatments to cure a cat of FIV. Most FIV-positive cats handle the disease well, but it is important to concentrate on treating the secondary illnesses should any present themselves.
How can people help prevent the spread of FIV?
Pet cats should be kept indoors so they do not fight with FIV-positive cats that may be roaming the neighborhood. Depending on where you live, the rate of FIV-positive cats can range from 4 percent to 24 percent.
An FIV-positive cat can live with an FIV-negative cat as long as neither of the cats are fighting. If the FIV-positive cat does not have teeth (FIV-positive cats commonly have severe dental disease, which often means it is necessary to remove all their teeth), there is no way that cat can infect an FIV-negative cat.
There is a vaccine for FIV, but some veterinarians do not recommend it since the vaccine is not very effective in protecting the cat from the virus. Also, after a cat is vaccinated for FIV the cat will test positive for the virus. At that point, no test can differentiate whether a cat is positive for FIV from the vaccine or from being infected by another cat.
Can FIV-negative and FIV-positive cats live together in the same home?
Yes, as long as the cats get along and do NOT fight. The risk of an FIV-positive cat spreading the virus to an FIV-negative cat can be minimized by putting both cats in separate rooms until you are confident that they will not fight with each other. Making sure that both cats are spayed and neutered will also help reduce the risk.
Can cats with FIV live long and healthy lives?
Absolutely! FIV-positive cats can live long lives filled with quality and can show you so much unconditional love if given the chance.
They do need to be regularly monitored for infections and dental issues by their veterinarian to ensure their health stays in tip-top shape. If cared for properly and if given lots of love, an FIV-positive cat can be the purrfect pet.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.