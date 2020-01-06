Healthy dieting

Did you know that 84 percent of the immune system is found in the gut? Scientists around the world, including the Salk Institute and Mayo Clinic, are studying how friendly bacteria in our digestive system’s microbiome play an important role in fighting infections, other illnesses and certain types of cancers. Food is the medicine we give our pets at least twice a day, so every bowl you feed your pet is either fighting disease or feeding it.
Which one are you doing?
There are many opinions out there in regard to what is the best diet for our pets, but the truth is that there is only one best option — feeding pets a high quality and wholesome diet with real food that contains live enzymes, vitamins and minerals.
Unfortunately, there are frequent FDA recalls of highly commercialized pet food diets. This often scares pet owners and adds to the confusion as to we should be feeding our fur-kids. Lately, the controversy has been around high doses of vitamin D in some formulations, and the lack of Taurine, which may contribute to heart disease.
So what if you want to help your pet, but you are on a budget or don’t know how? The best way to start making a change is slowly and in small portions. Start by adding live, organic, and wholesome items in your pet’s current diet. For example, spinach and blueberries are wonderful additions to any pet bowl. A study conducted by Purdue University found that adding fresh green vegetables in pet bowls decreased their risk of cancer by a whopping 90 percent!
Once you are ready to go into a full home-cooked diet, there are several companies, cookbooks, and pet nutritionists out there that can help you with recipes and supplements. Yes, things like calcium are important for dogs and cats as well. As always, it is always highly recommended to consult with your family veterinarian as each cat or dog’s health may be specific to that individual animal, and the pet may have specific dietary needs or restrictions.
For more information, please visit our blog on our website at www.imperialcountyhumanesociety.org. We will continue to dive into the topic by posting interviews with the experts on how to read labels, food safety, the role of FDA and AAFCO, among other topics.
To your pet’s health!
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.