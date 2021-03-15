Importance of microchipping

As our community continues to grow, so does our local pet population. Many community members have witnessed the increasing number of cats and dogs running loose around their neighborhoods, busy streets, dangerous highways, parking lots and even canals. The Humane Society of Imperial County would like to remind everyone how important it is to immediately call the animal control officer for the city or area in which you saw or found a roaming cat or dog.
Research has shown that a whopping 87 percent of the dogs running around are lost pets, not strays. This means that the animals have homes, and for unknown reasons, they are running loose.
The sad part is that many of these pets are not microchipped. Microchipping is a safe and inexpensive way to reunite lost pets with their families or alert pet owners that their pet is lost and has been found, and the process only takes a few minutes. A sweet deal for life-long piece of mind!
We would like to share a story of local family whose beloved senior pet was lost in a blink of an eye during some construction work. She was a 14-year-old poodle who never strayed from home. She was an inside pet and for the most part was always under the supervision of her parents. Her family felt confident that she would never stray from home and never pursued microchipping her, but as we all know accidents do happen. She went outside through an opened gate the construction workers accidentally left open. By the time her owners noticed, it was too late. The little senior girl was nowhere to be found.
Over a course of several months, her family has visited the shelter and every city pound, put flyers up all over town, and even visited homeless camps in hopes of finding their fur-baby. Sadly, she was never found. It’s hard to know if she had been found by someone, and they had no way of returning her to her family because she did not have any identification on her.
Unfortunately, this story is one that is heard far too often. The Humane Society receives daily calls from pet owners who are looking for their lost pets, which are not microchipped or have collars with pet ID tags.
The key to finding a lost pet in a timely manner is if community members follow protocol and immediately make contact with animal control when a lost pet is seen roaming. Following protocol not only helps owners find their pets faster, but it is beneficial for pets too. How? Once the pet is secured by animal control, it is scanned for a microchip. If the pet is microchipped, the microchip company is immediately contacted, and the search for the pet’s parents is on.
This effective process quickly and safely reunites lost pets with their families. This also helps local city government to document the need for increased animal control services, which call for extra funding as cities continue to grow.
Another benefit of microchipping is that you can enter your lost pet in national databases and issue online pet amber alerts, thus increasing your area of coverage. Some great websites to enroll your lost pet and to look for found pets are Lost Dogs of America, Lost My Doggie (pet amber alert), Find Toto, Paw Boost and of course the microchip company with which your dog is registered.
In an ideal world, all pets would be microchipped. In case of accidents, emergencies, and natural disasters, microchips are the best insurance you can have to make sure your pet is reunited with you and your family. Microchips are also proof that the pet legally belongs to you.
The Humane Society of Imperial County offers a low-cost microchipping service for only $25. To schedule an appointment, please call our office during business hours: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. We are closed Sundays and Mondays.
Remember accidents, natural disasters, and emergencies happen when we least expect it. How well prepared will you be when faced with the unexpected?
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
