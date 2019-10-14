The summer months have taken a toll on our community’s tiny shelter yet again. With record-breaking numbers of stray animals coming in and with so many people having to turn in their pets, the staff and volunteers at the Humane Society of Imperial County just cannot keep up. Even with our rescue efforts and multiple adoption events on a weekly basis, it simply isn’t enough.
Currently, the shelter is so far beyond capacity that we are struggling to take in new animals. There is literally zero space for them. At the Humane Society of Imperial County we have made a promise that no adoptable animal in our care will ever be euthanized for time or space constraints. We do not believe that any animals should pay the ultimate price due to human error.
In conjunction with our rescue efforts and many adoption events throughout the Imperial Valley (and in other communities), we are happy to announce how we hope to better deal with the overcrowding situation in our shelter: We would like introduce our Paw-toberfest adoption special! From Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, all adoption fees will be reduced! Dog and puppy adoption fees will be set at $100, and all cat and kitten adoption fees will be set at $50. Also, all cats and kitten can be adopted at a two-for-one adoption fee!
Although adoption fees will be lowered, standard adoption policies and procedures will still be in place. This means that all adopters will be subject to pre-adoption screening. Our pre-adoption screening process requires that all adopters show proof of whether they own or rent their homes. If the adopter owns their home, our adoption specialist will need to see a mortgage statement or property tax statement that has the adopter’s/home owner’s name and address that matches to a current form of state issued identification. If adopters rent, we must see something in a rental agreement that states if the adopter/renter is allowed to have any pets where they reside.
If their rental agreement does not state whether a pet is allowed in the residence, then a handwritten or typed letter from the landlord must be presented to the adoption specialist. The letter from the landlord must state the landlord’s name and contact number, and that they are giving permission to the renter to have a pet at the residence. The landlord must also state whether there are any breed or size restrictions in the letter.
Lastly, for adopters wanting to adopt a dog or puppy and already have a dog or puppy in the home, we do require a meet and greet with the dog or puppy that the adopter already has. We understand that this might seem like a lengthy process, but this protocol is in place to ensure that the adoption is a permanent solution for the animal and that the adoption process is a positive experience for the animals and the adoptive family.
Of course, all adoptions still include the list of adoption benefits we offer to our adopted animals and their families. For those who do not know by now, all of our adoptions include the pets being spayed or neutered, being up-to-date on all required vaccinations for one year, being microchipped (with a lifetime registration), one free grooming within 30 days of adoption with Awesome Pawz in Holtville and one free wellness check with your local family veterinarian.
Please share this information with all your friends and family, and let’s save some lives together this October! Thank you for making adoption your first choice!
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
