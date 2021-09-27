PAWS AND PAGES: Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month

October is Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month. Each year, there is an estimated 6.5 million dogs and cats enter shelters across the nation. Of those 6.5 million, 1.5 million of them are euthanized due to lack of space in shelters and the lack of home. In an effort to help the millions of cats and dogs waiting for their furever homes, shelters across the nation celebrate every October to save lives.
As the years go by, people are doing more and more to reduce the numbers of animals being euthanized in shelters. Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month is another perfect opportunity for pet lovers everywhere to come together do to great things for the homeless pets in their community. The team at the Humane Society of Imperial County is part of that group of people who are doing their absolute best to make a difference.
For Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month, the Humane Society of Imperial County will celebrate Pawtoberfest, when all adoption fees are reduced by 50 percent for the entire month of October. Although adoption fees will be reduced, standard adoption policies and procedures will still be in place. This means that all adopters will be subject to pre-adoption screening.
Our pre-adoption screening process requires that all adopters show proof of whether they own or rent their homes. If the adopter owns their home, our adoption specialists will need to see a mortgage statement or property tax statement that has the adopter’s/home owner’s name and address that matches a current form of state-issued identification. If adopters rent, we must see something in a rental agreement that states if the adopter/renter is allowed to have any pets at that residence. If the rental agreement does not state whethera pet is allowed in the residence, then a hand-written or typed letter from the landlord must be presented to the adoption specialist. The letter from the landlord must include the landlord’s name and contact number, and it must stipulate that the renter may have a pet at the residence. The landlord must also note whether there are any breed or size restrictions in the letter.
Lastly, for adopters wanting to adopt a dog or puppy who already have a dog or puppy in the home, we do require a meet-and-greet with the dog or puppy that the adopter already has. We like to make sure everyone is going to get along prior to the move-in! We understand that this might seem like a lengthy process, but this protocol is in place to ensure that the adoption is a permanent solution for the animal, and that the adoption process is a positive experience for the animals and the adopting family!
Of course all Humane Society of Imperial County adoptions will still include the same adoption benefits that we have to offer to our adopted pets and their families. All of our adoptions include spaying or neutering, being up-to-date on all required vaccinations for one year, microchipping with a lifetime registration, FIV/FeLV and heartworm testing for cats and kittens, one free grooming within 30 days of adoption with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only), and one free wellness check with your local family veterinarian.
To see all of the animals in our care that are available for adoption, please visit www.adoptapet.com. From there, click on “Shelters & Rescues” and in the location search bar just below enter 92243, and then click “Search.” On the following page click on Humane Society of Imperial County, and everyone’s picture and general info will pop up! We also have everyone posted on Petfinder as well.
We encourage all community members to become a hero this month and adopt a pet from your local shelter or rescue group. You will be saving a life and greatly improving your own as pets are amazing, supportive, and heroic companions.
Adoption fees are $85 for puppies, $60 for adult dogs, $50 for senior dogs, $40 for kittens and $30 for adult cats.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.