PAWS AND PAGES: After the Fourth

The Humane Society of Imperial County team would like to take a minute to kindly remind our pet-loving community members that our shelter is not animal control, nor does our shelter have animal control officers. This means that our organization is not authorized to send out any of our staff members or volunteers to pick up stray, lost or found pets.
Each city in the Imperial Valley and Imperial County has its own animal control facility and animal control officers. When stray or lost pets are found by community members, our shelter is not able to take in lost or stray pets directly. Stray or lost pets that are found must go, with two exceptions, to the animal control facility for the city or area in which the animals were found for a state-mandated stray hold. This stray hold gives pet owners time to look for their lost pets and claim them.
Brawley and Calipatria are the only cities in the Imperial Valley whose animal control or police departments bring lost and stray pets directly to our shelter for their stray holds. This is done because Brawley and Calipatria do not have their own holding facilities.
After the stray holds have ended the only cities that bring their unclaimed pets to our shelter are El Centro, Imperial, Westmorland and Holtville. Brawley and Calipatria animals simply remain in our care if unclaimed and are then adopted out or sent to rescue groups.
We know that hundreds of pets were lost last night due to the fireworks, and some people are still looking for lost pets or are finding lost pets from last night. Although our shelter is still over capacity and has no kennel space available, the Humane Society team will do everything it can to help everyone accordingly. If you have found a lost pet or have lost a pet yourself, please make sure immediately to make contact with the appropriate animal control agency for the city or area in which the pet was found or lost.
Please know that if anyone has found a lost or stray pet, the Humane Society of Imperial County would be more than happy to scan the pet for a microchip during our business hours. Because public access is still limited, please call our office when you are at our gate and we will send a team member out to scan the pet. Also, please remember we are offering $20 microchipping for the remainder of the month.
Let’s all work together and hope that we can reunite these lost and terrified fur-kids with their families!
Local animal control agencies
Brawley: (760) 344-5800, ext. 10
Calexico: (442) 200-7366 or (760) 768-1861
Calipatria: (760) 351-7766
El Centro: (760) 352-2113, ext. 0
Holtville: (760) 356-2912
Imperial: (760) 355-4327 or (760) 355-1158 (after hours)
Westmorland: (760) 344-3411
Imperial County*: (442) 265-2655, ext. 0
*Imperial County serves Heber, Seeley, Niland, Ocotillo, Salton City, Bombay Beach, Palo Verde, Winterhaven and all unincorporated areas of each city.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
