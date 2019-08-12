PAWS AND PAGES: Animal abuse prevention

Over the last few months, it seems that there has been quite a number of reports pertaining to animal abuse, negligence, and/or abandonment in the media here in the Imperial Valley.
Some are starved; most are physically abused, and some are left to deal with their injuries or illnesses on their own. Whenever these unloved animals come into the care of the Humane Society of Imperial County through animal control, we then take on the responsibility in making sure that they get the medical attention they need through a few different veterinarians who provide medical care for the animals in our shelter. After some much needed TLC, these rehabilitated orphaned pets are then made available for adoption and sometimes are sent out to our rescue groups where they are placed into loving furever families.
A large majority of the animals that are abandoned that come into our care are puppies and kittens and severely sick or injured pets. These are often found by people driving and find boxes or they see something crawling around on the ground on the roadside. Sometimes they are left in front of peoples’ homes. Most often, though, these animals aren’t even given a fair chance and are dumped somewhere in the desert to fend for themselves and must suffer and slow and painful death.
There have been times where help came too late for these poor animals and they could not be saved due to the severe deterioration of their health. Animal abandonment is often a last-minute attempt for pet owners to completely disregard their responsibility as a pet owner. As mentioned before in several previous columns, there is a simple way to deal with unwanted pets — spay and neuter. Spaying and neutering pets ensures that unwanted litters are not born and that pet owners do not acquire any unwanted financial liabilities that are associated with having multiple pets. There are certain diseases and abnormal health conditions that can be easily and completely avoided simply by having pets spayed and neutered.
The Humane Society team and volunteers cannot stress enough the importance of having pets regularly seen by a family veterinarian. Having pets regularly seen will ensure that they remain strong and healthy, and if there are any health issues they will be addressed sooner than later and will eliminate any needless pain and suffering. It is inhumane to make a sick or injured pet deal with these problems all on their own without any medical care, especially if it is clear that they need to be seen by a veterinarian.
Under Penal Code 597 in the California Animal Law Handbook, it is clearly outlined that all animal abuse, negligence, abandonment and animal fighting (cock fighting and dog fighting) is illegal and is punishable by law. Depending on the severity of the crime, it may result in the perpetrator facing heavy fines and/or imprisonment.
As a community it is our responsibility to respect and protect animals. By holding offenders accountable for their actions not only saves the lives of innocent animals and ensures their safety, but we are also ensuring the safety of our community as a whole. It has been proven that people who become murderers start off by intentionally harming animals. We strongly urge everyone to please keep their ears and eyes open and remain vigilant. It is important to make sure that all illegal activities are reported to the authorities as soon as any knowledge is obtained. Collecting evidence via photos and videos are always very helpful when reporting any sort of abuse case. Unfortunately the Humane Society of Imperial County does not have legal authority over these matters, but we are always happy to point people in the right direction.
If you have any knowledge or have any concerns about the mistreatment of animals, please make sure to contact the appropriate animal control agency or police department immediately! Be the voice of the voiceless, and remember — there is no excuse for abuse!
Local animal control agencies
Brawley: (760) 344-5800, ext. 10
Calexico (442) 200-7366 or (760) 768-1861
Calipatria (760) 351-7766
El Centro (760) 352-2111, ext. 0
Holtville (760) 356-2912
Imperial: (760) 355-4327 or (760) 355-1158 (after hours)
Westmorland: (760) 344-3411
County*: (442) 265-2655, ext. 0
*County services Heber, Seeley, Niland, Ocotillo, Salton City, Bombay Beach, Palo Verde, Winterhaven, and all unincorporated areas of each city.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
