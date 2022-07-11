PAWS AND PAGES: CBD oil in pets

As with all pet wellness trends, there is a lot of information floating around out there and it can be difficult to know what is accurate and what is exaggeration. There is just as much floating around when it comes to the use of CBD oil in pets. We all want to do what is best for our pets, which leads to the question: What do I need to know about CBD oil for pets? Thanks to the American Kennel Club (AKC) and their Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Jerry Klein, there are solid facts that help clear up any confusion or misconceptions. Dr Klein explains what CBD oil is, what it does for pets, and its safety concerns and potential side effects:
“What is CBD oil? CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in cannabis and hemp. Dr. Klein says it is essential to note that in most cases, CBD oil does not contain delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound that gives marijuana its psychoactive properties. In fact, most CBD products are derived from hemp and not from marijuana.
How does CBD affect pets? Currently, there has been no formal study on how CBD affects pets. What scientists do know is that cannabinoids interact with the endocannabinoid receptors located in the central and peripheral nervous systems, which help maintain balance in the body and keep it in a normal healthy state.
What pet related health problems can CBD oil treat? While there is no definitive scientific data on using CBD in pets, there is anecdotal evidence from pet owners suggesting it can treat pain, especially neuropathic pain, as well as helping to control seizures. According to Dr. Klein, CBD is also used because of its anti-inflammatory properties, cardiac benefits, anti-nausea effects, appetite stimulation, anti-anxiety impact, and for possible anti-cancer benefits, although there’s no conclusive data on this use. The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF) is sponsoring a study through the Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences to evaluate the use of CBD in treatment-resistant epileptic dogs. The CHF hopes that this will be the first study to gain scientific data on the use of CBD in dogs with this condition.
What are the possible side effects of CBD use in pets? While there is no scientific data on the side effects of CBD usage in pets, there are potential side effects based on how CBD affects humans. To minimize any potential side effects, make sure you are following the proper dosage. Some possible side effects may include:
Dry mouth: Research has shown that CBD can decrease the production of saliva. For pets, this would manifest as an increased thirst.
Lowered blood pressure: High doses of CBD have been known to cause a temporary drop in blood pressure. Even though the drop is small, it might create a brief feeling of light-headedness.
Drowsiness: Pet owners have used CBD to treat anxiety. The calming effect of CBD can also cause slight drowsiness, especially when using higher doses.
What are the risks of using CBD oil in pets? The safety and risks of using CBD in pets has not yet been researched. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved CBD and has not issued a dosing chart. Therefore, we do not know what size dosage would be toxic. Any medication or supplement carries the risk of a reaction. It is always advisable, when giving your pet something new, to start out with small amounts and then closely monitor the effects. As a general rule of thumb, always check with your veterinarian first.”
What CBD products are available to local pet parents? The Humane Society of Imperial County has teamed up with Golden State Extracts - a local and family-owned certified hemp processor and extractor here in the Imperial Valley. Golden State Extracts has put together the perfect pet-friendly formula and several local pet owners have raved about its therapeutic effects. For those who are familiar with using CBD oil in pets, the Humane Society has it available at the shelter for $20 per bottle. Again, for those who are new to using it, it is highly recommended to consult with your veterinarian before using it for the first time.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
