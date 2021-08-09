PAWS AND PAGES: Celebrating Dogust

We have all heard the saying “Dogs are man’s best friend,” so of course dog parents want to go all out when their birthday comes around. What if you don’t know what day your dog was born? For dog parents who adopted their best friend from a shelter or rescue, it’s a common problem with a super-fun solution: Dogust, the universal shelter pet birthday!
Dogust, which takes place each August, is a nationwide celebration for dogs whose birthdays are unknown. When staff at the North Shore Animal League America of New York set out to ensure even dogs without official birthdays still get their own special day.
“Dogust is the official birthday for all rescued puppies and dogs to celebrate their importance in our lives,” says Joanne Yohannan, North Shore Animal League America’s senior vice president of operations.
Over the years, Dogust has expanded to shelters across the United States. Today, pet parents of rescue dogs are also getting in on this universal shelter pet birthday. “Dogust is to celebrate all shelter dogs, whether still in the care of a shelter or with their new ‘furever’ family,” says Suzi Goldsmith, co-founder of Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton, Fla.
So, you might be wondering “How can I celebrate Dogust with my pet?” There is no right or wrong way to celebrate this universal shelter pet birthday with your dog, as long as you and your pup are having tons of fun.
Here are a few ways to celebrate the occasion:
• Throw a birthday “pawty” with a few close friends and family.
• Plan a cool pool party and beat the summer heat with pool games for dogs and frozen treats.
• Bake a DIY dog birthday cake.
• Take a hike — literally!
• Spend the afternoon at the dog park.
• If your pup loves water, take a trip to the lake or beach.
• Plant a tree in honor of your pup, and all the shelter animals in search of their forever home.
• Celebrate your pet on social media by sharing photos, videos and a loving written tribute. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #Dogust.
• Snuggle on the couch and watch a movie.
When it comes to birthday gifts, any of your dog’s favorite toys, treats or other goodies will do for a birthday basket!
Remember, Dogust is a day to honor shelter pets — including the thousands of animals who are still waiting for their forever homes. Some prominent shelter leaders have suggested donating to your local shelter or rescue as another impactful way to celebrate shelter pets nationwide.
So now you might be asking yourself, “How can I help my local shelter celebrate Dogust?” Of course, one of the biggest ways you can support your local shelter is by adopting a dog or becoming a foster for a pet with special needs. After all, rescues can’t operate without animals going into loving homes. If those are not options for you right now, there are still plenty of ways to help your local shelter celebrate:
• Make a monetary donation.
• Donate food, supplies and pet toys.
• Become a volunteer.
• Ask if you can drop off a doggy birthday cake, “pup-cakes” or other party supplies like birthday hats.
• Ask if there’s anything the shelter needs for their other animals, like cats and rabbits, which aren’t always included in the Dogust festivities.
Whether you are celebrating Dogust for your fur-kid or for our community’s homeless fur-kids in the shelter, please know that you are making a world of difference for those animals. Many animals from shelters and rescues come with backgrounds that some of us simply cannot fathom. Simple gestures during Dogust show our four-legged best friends how much we appreciate them and brings them so much joy. A wagging tail is the best form of gratitude you could ever get.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.