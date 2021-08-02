PAWS AND PAGES: Clear the Shelters 2021

Clear the Shelters is here again!
The Humane Society of Imperial County has once again joined NBCUniversal local’s Clear the Shelters 2021 pet adoption campaign. This is the seventh consecutive year NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations present their popular pet adoption campaign to communities nationwide in partnership with affiliate stations and shelters/rescues.
Since 2015, NBCUniversal local’s Clear the Shelters campaign has helped more than a half million pets find new homes. This year, we look forward to making this 28-day event the best one yet. Beginning Aug. 23 and ending Sept. 19, the Humane Society of Imperial County is reducing adoption fees by 50 percent for Clear the Shelters.
To make this monumental event even better, this year’s Clear the Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities. Those interested in donating to our shelter can visit the Greater Good Charities’ donation site during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which will also be accessible via ClearTheShelters.com.
Hill’s Pet Nutrition is the national sponsor for Clear the Shelters campaign for the fourth year. As many of our community members know, this summer has been very difficult for animal shelters everywhere, including our own. All donations collected during the event will allow us to continue caring for the homeless pets in our care and ensure they find loving furever homes through adoption or rescue transfer.
Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the 2021 campaign through partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to locate adoptable pets in their area, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters. iHeartDogs, a previous Clear The Shelters partner, will again donate needed pet supplies to select shelters this year. Leading social media animal brand The Dodo will again serve as a media partner.
Interested potential adopters can also visit our website to view the all the animals that we have available for adoption. Visit www.imperialcountyhumane.org, click on the “Pet Search” tab, and click on one of the following links.
Local fundraising totals and the number of pets adopted from area shelters via virtual and in-person adoptions will be announced by the stations after the conclusion of Clear the Shelters.
For more information on Clear the Shelters, please visit ClearTheShelters.com or the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.
Whether you adopt or whether you donate, please know that you are establishing an essential role in the business of saving lives. This event is all about saving lives, so let’s work together to #ClearTheShelters!
Thank you and please share with all your friends, family and co-workers.
Clear the Shelters adoption fees are as follows:
Puppies: $85
Adult dogs: $60
Senior dogs: $50
Kittens: $40
Adult cats: $25
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations.
- Microchipping with lifetime registration.
- Spay/Neuter.
- All cats and kittens are FIV/FeLV/Heartworm tested.
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
Standard adoption policies and procedures apply. All meet-and-greets are by appointment only.
