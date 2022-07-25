PAWS AND PAGES: Clear the Shelters 2022

The Humane Society of Imperial County is once again teaming up with NBCUniversal for the Clear the Shelters™ 2022 pet adoption campaign! This is the eighth consecutive year that NBC and Telemundo owned stations present their popular pet adoption campaign to communities nationwide in partnership with affiliate stations and shelters/rescues. Since 2015, NBCUniversal’s Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 700,000 shelter pets find new homes! This year, the Humane Society of Imperial County looks forward to making this month-long event the best one yet! Beginning August 1st and ending August 31st, the Humane Society of Imperial County is reducing all adoption fees down to only $50 for Clear The Shelters!
To make this monumental event an even bigger success, this year’s Clear The Shelters will feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities. This is a perfect opportunity for those who cannot adopt, but still want to help make a difference. For those who are interested in donating to the Humane Society of Imperial County, visit the Greater Good Charities’ donation site during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, or by scanning the QR code in the photo for this column. As most of our supporters know, the last few months have been absolutely horrendous for animal shelters all across the nation, including our own. All donations that are collected during the event will allow us to continue caring for the homeless pets in our care and ensuring that they find their loving-furever homes through adoption or rescue transfer.
For those who are interested in adopting, please visit the Humane Society of Imperial County’s website to have a look at the all the animals that are available for adoption. Go to www.imperialcountyhumane.org, click on the “Pet Search” tab, and click on one of the links on that page. Our adoption requirements can also be viewed on the website so any potential adopters can make sure to have everything in order so they are approved for adoption.
For more information on Clear The Shelters, please visit ClearTheShelters.com or the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.
Whether you adopt or whether you donate, please know that you are establishing an essential role in the business of saving lives. This event is all about saving lives so let’s work together to Clear The Shelters! Thank you and please share this info with everyone you know!
Standard adoption policies, procedures, and benefits apply. All meet and greets are by appointment only.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations.
- Microchipping with lifetime registration.
- Spay/Neuter.
- All cats and kittens are FIV/FeLV/Heartworm tested.
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
