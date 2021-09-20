If you are bummed out about missing the Humane Society of Imperial County’s Clear The Shelters adoption special month, then you have nothing to worry about. Why? Because Pawtoberfest is almost here! Soon the heat will start to dwindle away, and the team at the Humane Society of Imperial County cannot think of a better way to kick off the sweater weather season than with an entire month of reduced adoption fees! Oct. 1 marks the beginning of Pawtoberfest.
Recently, the shelter has been over capacity with an overwhelming number of unwanted, homeless pets that are patiently awaiting their furever homes. As you may already know, the Humane Society of Imperial County has made a promise that no adoptable animal in our care will ever be euthanized due to time or space constraints. We do not believe that any adoptable animal should have to pay the ultimate price due to human error. In conjunction with our rescue efforts and daily adoptions, we are hoping that reduced adoption fees will aid in placing more shelter pets into loving homes!
Although adoption fees for the entire month of October will be reduced by 50 percent, standard adoption policies and procedures will still be in place. This means that all adopters will be subject to pre-adoption screening. Our pre-adoption screening process requires that all adopters show proof of whether they own or rent their homes. If the adopter owns their home, our adoption specialists will need to see a mortgage statement or property tax statement that has the adopter’s/home owner’s name and address that matches to a current form of state issued identification. If adopters rent, we must see something in a rental agreement that states if the adopter/renter is allowed to have any pets where they reside. If their rental agreement does not state whether a pet is allowed in the residence, then a hand-written or typed letter from the landlord must be presented to the adoption specialist.
The letter from the landlord must include the landlord’s name and contact number, and it must specify that the renter has permission to keep a pet at the residence. The landlord must also specify whether there are any breed or size restrictions in the letter.
Lastly, for those wanting to adopt a dog or puppy and who already have a dog or puppy in the home, we require a meet-and-greet with the dog or puppy the adopter already has. We like to make sure everyone is going to get along prior to the move-in. We understand that this might seem like a lengthy process, but these protocols are in place to ensure the adoption is a permanent solution for the animal and that the adoption process is a positive experience for the animals and the adopting family.
Of course, all Humane Society of Imperial County adoptions will still include the same adoption benefits that we have to offer to our adopted pets and their families. For those who do not know by now, all of our adoptions include the pets being spayed or neutered, being up-to-date on all required vaccinations for one year, being microchipped with a lifetime registration, FIV/FeLV and Heartworm testing for cats and kittens, one free grooming within 30 days of adoption with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only) and one free wellness check with your local family veterinarian.
Please share this information with all your friends and family and let’s save some lives together this October! Thank you for making adoption your first choice. Pawtoberfest ends Oct. 31.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
