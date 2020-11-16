PAWS AND PAGES: GivingTuesday

Once again, the Humane Society of Imperial County is celebrating GivingTuesday by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement on Dec. 1.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 1 and throughout the new year.
For those who are unfamiliar with GivingTuesday, it was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it is helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.
This year, the team and supporters of the Humane Society of Imperial County are raising funds for the homeless pets of our community, and your generous contribution will make a HUGE impact! Whether you donate $5 or $500, every dollar HELPS! As many of you already know, the Humane Society of Imperial County heavily relies on the love and support of friends near and far.
Each and every day, animals that have been mistreated, neglected, abandoned and forgotten flood through the shelter’s doors. Many of these animals are fearful and do not understand what is going on or why their families have given up on them. All that they need is a gentle hand and someone to let them know that help has finally arrived.
The generous contributions from our supporters will ensure that our team is able to pick up the broken pieces so that these animals can find the happily ever after that they so deserve. Your support will also allow the Humane Society team to continue providing proper care and love for the thousands of homeless pets that will come into their care in 2021.
COVID-19 put a halt on two of the Humane Society of Imperial County’s biggest fundraisers this year (Woof-O-Ween and Pictures with Santa Paws), but the team will not allow that to stop them from making sure that each homeless pet receives everything that it needs until a furever home is found. COVID-19 may have stopped fundraisers from happening, but it did not stop the need for help.
Throughout the year, the Humane Society of Imperial County continued to take on several medical and special needs cases and sought treatment and care for each one. Although gatherings for a large events are not permissible, GivingTuesday presents the perfect opportunity for our community to still come together to save lives from the safety and comfort of your home!
Last year the Humane Society of Imperial County was able to raise just under $5,000. Since its two biggest events were canceled this year, the team is aiming to raise $10,000 for 2020. Everyone is excited to be part of the global celebration of giving, so please help the shelter reach its goal by advocating, sharing with your friends and family, and of course donating. Everyone can make an impact this coming GivingTuesday. It’s not just about making a donation -- it’s about making a difference for a homeless pet in need.
Those who are interested in joining the Humane Society of Imperial County’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit the shelter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HSOIC/ and look for our GivingTuesday Fundraiser post that will be up sometime this week.
For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.
Thank you for your love and support!
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.