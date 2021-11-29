PAWS AND PAGES: Homes for the Pawlidays

The holidays are here and the team at the Humane Society of Imperial County cannot think of a better way to celebrate than with an entire month of reduced adoption fees! December 1st marks the beginning of the Homes for the Pawlidays adoption special!
Over the last few months, the shelter has been operating under extreme overcrowded conditions with hundreds of homeless fur-kids patiently awaiting their furever homes. The dog kennels can comfortable house two to three small dogs and some have seven or eight in them. The cat and kitten overcrowding situation is even worse.
As many already know, the Humane Society of Imperial County has made a promise that no adoptable animal in our care will ever be euthanized due to time or space constraints. We do not believe that any adoptable animal should have to pay the ultimate price due to human error. In conjunction with our rescue efforts, daily adoptions at the shelter, and weekly adoption events between Petco and PetSmart; we are hoping that reduced adoption fees will aid in placing more shelter pets into loving
Although adoption fees for the entire month of October will be reduced by 50 percent, standard adoption policies and procedures will still be in place. This means that all adopters will be subject to pre-adoption screening.
Our pre-adoption screening process requires that all adopters show proof of whether they own or rent their homes. If the adopter owns their home, our adoption specialists will need to see a mortgage statement or property tax statement that has the adopter-homeowner’s name and an address that matches to a current form of state issued identification. If adopters rent, we must see something in a rental agreement that states if the adopter-renter is allowed to have any pets where they reside. If their rental agreement does not state whether a pet is allowed in the residence, then a handwritten or typed letter from the landlord must be presented to the adoption specialist. The letter from the landlord must state the landlord’s name and contact number, and that they are giving permission to the renter to have a pet at the residence. The landlord must also state whether there are any breed or size restrictions in the letter.
Lastly, for adopters wanting to adopt a dog or puppy and already have a dog or puppy in the home, we do require a meet-and-greet with the dog or puppy that the adopter already has. We like to make sure everyone is going to get along prior to the move-in. We understand that this might seem like a lengthy process, but this protocol is in place to ensure that the adoption is a permanent solution for the animal; and that the adoption process is a positive experience for the animals and the adopting family.
To view all the animals that we have in our care, please visit www.AdoptaPet.com. From there, click on the “Shelters & Rescues” tab. Type “El Centro, CA 92243” in the location bar and click “Search.” On the following page, click on Humane Society of Imperial County and all the cats, dogs and other critters we are currently caring for that are available for adoption will pop up. Everyone can also be viewed on Petfinder.com.
Please share this exciting month-long event with all your friends and family, and let’s find homes for our community’s homeless fur-kids this holiday. Thank you for making adoption your first choice. Homes for the Pawlidays ends Dec. 31.
