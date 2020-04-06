PAWS AND PAGES: Lost pets

For those who follow any of the public pet pages on Facebook such as the Imperial Valley: Lost and Found Pets, it is easy to see that our community is full of lost pets!
Unfortunately, many of these lost pets are never reunited with their families. When lost or stray animals are found roaming the streets many are picked up by animal control officers. Each city has its own animal control department, and there is also a department for the unincorporated cities and the unincorporated areas of each city.
All animal control agencies in Imperial County are required by law to place lost or found pets that are picked the animals under a mandatory stray hold in hopes that the owners will claim them.
If they are not claimed within the allotted amount of time, most cities will then turn over their unclaimed animals to the Humane Society of Imperial County. From there they are scanned for microchips, behaviorally assessed, vaccinated, de-wormed, given a flea and tick preventative and then made available for adoption or sent to rescue groups outside of the county if they are not adopted.
Although many of the animals that come into our care had families who did not care enough to look for them, there still are many people within our community who take every measure possible to find their lost pets. Many of them will contact the Humane Society and every animal control agency in the county, they will post fliers, contact local radio stations, post in public online forums and some will even run ads in the IV Press.
In the past, there were a few instances where pet owners went into the shelter looking for their lost pets after several days, weeks or even months of looking, and the pet was found! Unfortunately, not all endings are happy. Some pets are never found, and some are found, but not in a way that we would hope. There have been many times where pets were found deceased.
The team at the Humane Society strongly urges all pet owners who have lost a pet to make contact with us and all local animal control agencies immediately after losing a pet. We also strongly urge pet owners to please bring in fliers for Humane Society staff to post in our office, and to put those same fliers up all over town.
Spaying and neutering pets is also a good way to ensure that they stay home. When they do not have the urge to mate, they do not have the urge to stray away from home. Please always make sure that pets have proper identification on properly fitted collars that have tags with the pet owner’s current contact information.
We also highly recommend that all pets (inside and out) be microchipped. We believe that it is better to be safe than sorry. The microchip contains the pet and owner’s information, which can be looked up. Stray or lost pets that are microchipped are scanned and the owner can easily and quickly be contacted by the microchip company or receiving shelter via the contact information that the pet owner provided on the registration form.
Pets can be microchipped at the Humane Society of Imperial County during our business hours for a one time low-cost of $25, which includes a lifetime registration. This means you can edit the information on the microchip at any time without any additional fees.
Believe when we say that losing a pet and never knowing what has happened to it is one of the worst feelings a pet owner can experience. We encourage all pet owners who have lost a pet to never give up. Continue your search because you never know who will walk through our doors.
Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, some cities in Imperial County have their animal control Officers on limited duty. This means that some cities are not picking up stray or lost animals at all unless they are found to be aggressive, sick/injured or deceased.
For more information on which cities are currently patrolling and picking up all lost and stray pets within their jurisdictions, please give them a call at the number listed below.
Local animal control agencies
Brawley — (760) 344-5800, ext. 10
Calexico – (442) 200-7366 or (760) 768-1861
Calipatria – (760) 351-7766
El Centro – (760) 352-2113, ext. 0
Holtville – (760) 356-2912
Imperial – (760) 355-4327
Westmorland (760) 344-3411
Imperial County* — (442) 265-2655, ext. 0
*County services Heber, Seeley, Niland, Ocotillo, Salton City, Bombay Beach, Palo Verde, Winterhaven, and all unincorporated areas of each city.
Devon Apodaca is the executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
