PAWS AND PAGES: Memorial Day and pets

Today

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 93F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 83F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.