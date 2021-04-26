PAWS AND PAGES: National Kids & Pets Day

Today is National Kids & Pets Day! This special day was created by Colleen Paige — a celebrity family and pet lifestyle expert, mother, pet lover, and former EMT/medic — back in 2005.
National Kids & Pets Day is dedicated to furthering the bond between children and animals, to help bring awareness to the struggles of pets in shelters and to educate the public about children and pet safety.
“The future of our children and their ability to show compassion toward animals and each other, depends on us, to give them the skills necessary to make the world a better, kinder place to live.” says Paige.
It has been proven that children with learning disabilities can greatly increase academic success by reading to pets. By creating a safe and non-judgmental learning environment for children, pets can also help shy children to open up and feel more confident when having difficulties. Not only can pets help children with their confidence and learning, but they can also help teach children responsibility. The responsibility that a child can learn from caring for a pet is vital in their social development. Children who grow up with pets tend to be nurturing and compassionate, and grow up to become dedicated and loving parents and pet owners themselves. This is the perfect formula for a kinder and happier world!
National Kids & Pets Day is not a day that parents should observe until they know and understand the risks of putting children and pets together without proper supervision. This day encourages and advocates for parents to never leave small children alone with cats, dogs or other animals that have the potential to cause them harm. Thousands of children a year are injured by family pets as a result of being unsupervised, but these tragic events can often be avoided. There are literally millions of orphaned pets all over the United States sitting in shelters awaiting new homes. Just like people, these animals come from all walks of life. It takes time and patience to allow them to decompress, to get to know them and for them to get to know you.
It is important to make sure that when taking in another (furry) family member, that your child and family are ready for a new pet. Adopting a pet for children can be beneficial for both the child and the pet, but only if the right pet is chosen at the right time. Since dogs are pack animals and have certain ingrained instincts, it’s important for people to understand that even a tame animal can bite any member of the household. This can be particularly dangerous for young children who might be the same size or smaller than the dog.
Here are a few safety measures that parents should consider before putting children and animals together:
• Young children should never be left unsupervised around an animal.
• No animal should be approached when they’re sleeping, eating or chewing on a toy.
• No animal should be approached when it’s caring for its young.
• Sudden movements or loud noises should ever be made around an animal.
• Don’t let a child touch or stand near a dog that’s experiencing heightened excitement or fear.
• Never allow children to poke eyes, or pull or bite on ears and tails.
• Make sure the dog’s or cat’s waste is kept out of reach of the children.
• An adult should always be asked before a child approaches an animal.
National Kids & Pets Day can be observed by taking some time to learn about how to safely incorporate a newly adopted animal, and at what age it is appropriate for a child to get a pet. It is also a good day for people to consider saving the life of an orphaned fur-kid in need from your local Humane Society, animal shelter or rescue. While celebrating this special day, please be sure to use the hashtag #NationalKidsAndPetsDay to spread the word on social media!
“The bond between a child and a pet is a silent and magical connection,” says Paige. “It is the link between two souls that was created in the stars above. It is a love and loyalty that becomes an eternal part of the human experience. There is nothing more pure, more at peace, more perfect, than the love a child and their pet share together.”
Devon Apodaca is the executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.