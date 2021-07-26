PAWS AND PAGES: National Mutt Day

National Mutt Day, also known as National Mixed Breed Dog Day, falls on July 31 (and Dec. 2) of this year. This day was created by Celebrity Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Welfare Advocate, Colleen Paige in 2005. This special day is all about embracing, saving and celebrating mixed breed dogs.
The biggest percentage of dogs abandoned and euthanized in shelters across the United States are the result of the constant overbreeding and public desire for “designer dogs.” Pure-bred puppies that are sold to pet stores which are supplied by puppy mills often produce ill and horribly neglected animals.
This special day was created to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters around the nation, as approximately 80 percent of dogs in shelters are mixed breeds. Most pure breeds that end up in the shelter are generally rescued quickly by either the public wanting a “less expensive” pure-bred dog, or by a breed-specific rescue group. The day’s mission is to educate the public about the plethora of mixed breed dogs in shelters that desperately await loving-forever homes. It also aims to promote the amazing characteristics that the mix of breeds creates in each individual dog, and the unconditional love that mixed breed dogs bring into our lives.
Mixed breeds tend to be healthier, better behaved (with proper training), longer lived and equally capable of performing the duties of pure-bred dogs — such as bomb and drug sniffing, search and rescue, guiding the blind and providing emotional support.
The Humane Society of Imperial County currently has a few mixed-breed dogs working in the PET Project through Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. These dogs come into the shelter, mainly as strays or abandoned, and are enrolled in a special training which teaches the dogs to interact and provide a therapeutic atmosphere for Behavioral Health clients. There are millions of loving and healthy mixed-breed dogs sitting in shelters that are desperately searching for a new home.
This National Mutt Day, we ask our community members to please visit the shelter and show your love and support for the hundreds of mutts who are in need! To celebrate, on Saturday we will be inside our local Petco store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day full of adoptions. To help make the event a success, we will be reducing our adoption fees by 50 percent.
If you are unable to adopt, please consider donating a bag of food, cleaning supplies or even $5. Regardless of how you choose to celebrate National Mutt Day, your generous contribution will make a huge impact for a shelter mutt in need.
To quote Colleen Paige: “In every heart, there is a hole. In every shelter, there is love in which to fill it.”
Devon Apodaca is the executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
