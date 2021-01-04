PAWS AND PAGES: New year, new laws

With the New Year comes changes in the field of animal welfare.
Over the last couple of years, there have been issues with illegitimate “rescue groups” forming and obtaining 501(c)(3) (non-profit) status. These rescue groups would take in animals from shelters to adopt them out while simultaneously purchasing puppies from puppy mills.
The rescue groups would falsify documents to make it look as though the puppies from the puppy mills were coming from shelters. The rescue groups would then sell the puppies for several hundreds to even thousands of dollars because they were purebred puppies.
Several of these rescue groups were able to scam and take advantage of hundreds if not thousands of unwitting adopters. AB 2152, a bill to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits, has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. This means only adoptable pets from shelters and rescues may be available at pet shops for a maximum allowable adoption fee of no more than $500.
Enforcement of prior legislation had significant loopholes and had been a nightmare in ensuring that these animals truly were from shelters and not puppy mills. These loopholes have been eliminated by revision of the law and these illegitimate rescue groups no longer have a way to fill pet shops with puppy mill animals. SB 2152 will ensure that more homeless animals’ lives are saved.
Newsom has also signed SB 573 into law. This new law will require all humane societies, rescue groups, animal shelters and public animal control agencies within the state of California to microchip all dogs and cats that are being released to an owner (either through adoption or being claimed as a lost/stray pet) with current information. This law went into effect on Jan. 1. Multiple cities within Imperial County will be reviewing and revising ordinances to incorporate the new law. The Humane Society of Imperial County will be working with multiple cities so that this service can be provided at a reasonable cost to pet owners and their pets.
Currently, the Humane Society of Imperial County offers microchipping with a lifetime registration (meaning there are no extra monthly or annual fees) for only $25 per pet. All of our local veterinarians also have the capability of being able to microchip pets, but at a different cost than the Humane Society.
For those who may not know, microchipping is a permanent form of pet identification that quickly and safely reunites lost pets with their families. Microchips also serve as proof of legal ownership of a pet. The microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and is implanted under the skin and between the shoulder blades of the pet. Microchips are administered the same way a vaccination is given and do not require surgery or an incision to be made, and they do not require any anesthesia or down time.
For more information about SB 573 or for setting up an appointment to microchip a pet, please email the Humane Society of Imperial County at ivhumaneosicety@gmail.com or give our office a call during our business hours.
Amongst the hopes for many changes in 2021, the team at the Humane Society of Imperial County is happy to see that our four-legged members of society are being kept in mind. It is a wonderful feeling to know that things are in motion in an attempt to better the future for our furry friends.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.