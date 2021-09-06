PAWS AND PAGES: Osteoarthritis in dogs

We have all heard of or know someone who suffers from arthritis, but did you know that dogs can suffer from it, too? Canine osteoarthritis is one of the most common degenerative orthopedic conditions (just as it is for humans), and it is reported that one in five dogs in the United States may be diagnosed with this inflammatory disease in their lifetime. To help reduce the risk, preventive measures can be put into place. While there is no cure for the condition, specific treatments and lifestyle changes can be implemented to improve quality of life, especially in dogs with advanced disease.
To prevent osteoarthritis or to minimize the effect it has on pets, it is important to first understand this condition. It is a degenerative joint disease in which the smooth joint cartilage is worn down to the underlying bone, resulting in bone-on-bone friction that causes inflammation and pain in that area. Larger breeds are more prone to experiencing arthritis than smaller breeds. If you have a Labrador retriever, golden retriever, German shepherd, or Rottweiler, keep an extra close eye on them as they age and check for signs of discomfort — limping, not wanting to walk, struggling to stand, etc. In addition to breed, predisposition factors can include genetics, conformation (your dog’s physical structure), weight, orthopedic injuries and age.
Since osteoarthritis is progressive, it tends to cause more serious issues over time if proper precautions are not taken. It affects your dog’s ability to be remain fully physically active, as well as its ability to navigate the staircase (if you have one). It can result in lameness, limping, decreased energy and behavioral changes. If you notice these signs, visit your veterinarian to see if arthritis is the underlying cause. When it has been diagnosed, it is recommended to focus on nutrition, exercise, supplementation and therapy to manage it. The right combination can help slow its progression and relieve pain.
Nutrition
Since dogs with arthritis often become more sedentary due to immobility from pain, they are also more prone to gaining weight. Unfortunately, excess weight can cause additional stress on the joints, further intensifying the pain and inflammation. If your dog is already overweight, work with your veterinarian to develop a weight loss program. If it is currently at a healthy weight, continue with a high-quality nutrient-dense diet, but when activity levels start to significantly decrease, consider reducing calories to prevent weight gain. Treats are not well balanced and contain extra calories. Never give treats in excess as they will cause your pet to gain weight.
Exercise
Exercise can be somewhat tricky because your dog’s pain levels may deter it from wanting to walk or play. However, exercise can help your dog maintain a healthy weight, which can make a huge difference in minimizing the mentioned pain-related symptoms. Naturally, exercise also helps keeps muscles strong, which helps support the joints. If your dog’s pain is severe, low-impact exercises, like swimming, may be the best option.
Supplementation
In consultation with your veterinarian, you can determine which supplements would be best suited for your dog to try to support arthritic joints and stronger supportive muscles. Glucosamine, chondroitin, vitamin C, CBD and Omega-3 are natural remedies that are commonly used in an arthritic treatment protocol because they’re known to reduce inflammation. You may also want to add a serving of Fortetropin to your dog’s food daily. It is an all-natural ingredient that helps grow and maintain healthy muscle (again, muscle supports the joints). Fortetropin has been found to be a groundbreaking supplement for arthritis support as it helps to reduce the risk of muscle loss, which is a common side effect of arthritis.
Therapies
Rehabilitation can further help keep muscles strong while helping to reduce joint stiffness and discomfort. Dog owners can look into physical therapy, hydrotherapy, acupuncture and massage, as these targeted approaches can help your dog’s achy joints feel much better.
If your dog is not yet showing signs of arthritis, you want to take preventative measures now and be one step ahead! These measures are all similar to what has already been mentioned, but here is what experts suggest: Be sure that your dog is on a nutritious, breed-specific diet that allows it to maintain a healthy weight. Keep up with a consistent exercise routine that promotes weight management and builds enough muscle to support the joints and ligaments. Incorporate supplements that can help to keep joints mobile (like Omega-3-rich fish oil) and muscles strong. Lastly, add extra padding to your dog’s bed to keep limbs cushioned during long periods of rest.
We all want our dogs to live healthy, pain-free lives, but arthritis can disrupt our plans. Fortunately, innovative supplements and treatments, paired with clinically proven best practices can help to ensure that your dog’s joints remain healthy while supporting the active lifestyle that your dog craves.
Devon Apocada is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.