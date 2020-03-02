PAWS AND PAGES: Peace of mind pet insurance

With over 190 million registered dogs and cats in the United States, every major chronic disease is on the rise, meaning economical euthanasia is also on the rise.
We all want the best care for our fur-kids when they become sick or injured, but financial limitation is a reality many pet parents face.
A 2017 survey by the Journal of the American Veterinarian Medical Association showed that discussing costs and insurance with pet owners could improve the quality of care. Pet owners’ financial limitations often result in fewer veterinary visits, a decline in quality of care, an increase in economic euthanasia, and increased stress for both pet owners and veterinarians.
Medical costs, coupled with limited numbers of veterinarians in the Imperial Valley, have forced pet parents to go across the border into Mexico to seek care for both routine care and emergency care. This has also affected the number of animals coming into the shelter as owner surrenders because they cannot provide medical care for their pets when they become sick or injured.
The Humane Society of Imperial County has partnered with Trupanion — a multinational pet insurance company (covers veterinary care in the USA, Canada and Puerto Rico) in order to provide Humane Society pet adopters with access to quality veterinarian quality care while providing peace of mind during stressful times. Humane Society adopters will be given an individualized special offer code that must be activated within 24 hours of their local complementary veterinarian appointment.
The benefits of this insurance plan through Trupanion will include freedom to choose your own deductible and lifetime per condition deductible as opposed to annual deductibles. Once the deductible has been met, the policy covers 90 percent of anything related to that condition for the rest of the pet’s life with no payout limits. The plan also includes fast reimbursement and no out-of-pocket expenses when working with a participating veterinarian offices in the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico.
Humane Society of Imperial County is excited to include this new benefit to our adopters so that more fur-kids will be protected for life!
Most of the animals in the care of the Humane Society of Imperial County are mixed breeds. This means they often have lower chances of being born with inherited congenital diseases when compared to purebred dogs. Pretty cool, right? Mixed breeds’ diverse genetic makeup means the adopter or pet owner may benefit from the combined desired traits of two or more breeds!
The team at the Humane Society of Imperial County invites you to come over to the shelter and learn more about our diverse orphaned pets and how you can now get peace of mind while not breaking the bank.
