PAWS AND PAGES: Peace of mind pet insurance

With over 190 million registered dogs and cats in the United States, every major chronic disease is on the rise, meaning economical euthanasia is also on the rise.
We all want the best care for our fur-kids when they become sick or injured, but financial limitation is a reality many pet parents face. In a 2017, a survey by the Journal of the American Veterinarian Medical Association showed that discussing costs and insurance with pet owner could improve the quality of care.
Pet owner’s financial limitations often result in fewer veterinary visits, a decline in quality of care, an increase in economic euthanasia and increased stress for both pet owners and veterinarians.
Medical costs coupled with limited numbers of veterinarians in the Imperial Valley has forced pet parents to go across the border into Mexico to seek care for both routine care and emergency care. This has also affected the number of animals coming into the shelter as owner surrenders because they cannot provide medical care for their pets when they become sick or injured.
Trupanion, a multinational pet insurance company (covering veterinary care in the USA, Canada and Puerto Rico) provides pet parents with access to quality veterinary care while providing peace of mind during stressful times. The benefits of an insurance plan through Trupanion will include freedom to choose your own deductible and lifetime per condition deductible as opposed to annual deductibles.
Once the deductible has been met, the policy covers 90 percent of anything related to that condition for the rest of the pet’s life with no payout limits. The plan also includes fast reimbursement or no out of pocket expenses when working with a participating veterinarian offices in the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico.
Humane Society of Imperial County is excited to share this information with Imperial Valley pet owners so that more fur-kids within our community will be protected for life!
For those who have adopted a pet, the majority of the animals in the care of the shelters and rescue are mixed breeds. Being a mixed breed means they often have lower chances of being born with inherited congenital diseases when compared to purebred dogs. Pretty cool, right?
Mixed breeds’ diverse genetic makeup means the pet owner may benefit from the combined desired traits of two or more breeds, and possibly not have to deal with genetic predispositions later on in the pets life that are associated with being purebred.
The Humane Society of Imperial County has some Trupanion brochures on hand and we would be more than happy to provide you with one so you can now get peace of mind while not breaking the bank.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
