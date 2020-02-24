PAWS AND PAGES: Pest control

With spring and rising temperatures quickly approaching, we all know what it means: increased traffic of bugs and pests!
Now all animals, including insects, have a purpose within the ecosystem and the mere presence of them is a sign of healthy soil. However, pests develop when plants and animals are introduced to environments where there are no natural predators or deterrents, and they become destructive by attacking crops, pets, livestock, etc.
When our pets spend time outside, sniffing plants, walking around the neighborhood with us or simply rolling around in the grass, the chance of them encountering fleas and ticks increases. Fleas and ticks are very different bugs with their own characteristics and diseases that they can carry which may pose a threat both to the our pet’s health and our own.
Fleas feed on your pet’s blood and are responsible for diseases like flea allergy dermatitis (FAD) and are known carriers of tapeworms that can be passed on to your pets. Fleas thrive in warm and humid temperatures. Pets that are heavily infested with fleas can suffer from extreme anemia, which can be life threatening.
Ticks are related to mites and spiders. They can be resistant to pesticides, which is why they are found throughout the country, regardless of weather or temperatures. Unfortunately, ticks are what we have abundantly in the Imperial Valley and a single tick bite can expose your pet to multiple diseases. Ticks are responsible for carrying Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease and a few others.
There are the traditional flea and tick preventatives, which include pesticides for your yard and home and, topical ointments that are placed directly on pets. The problem with these forms of flea and tick preventatives is that some of the chemicals used may not break down. They dry out and form a residue that can linger for months in the yard, inside the home, on our pets and even on you.
Research and studies have shown that using topical flea and tick preventatives can be detrimental to the health of our pets, especially for those pets with compromised immune systems or chronic diseases. We always suggest speaking with your family veterinarian in choosing an appropriate flea and tick control regimen for your pets.
For those who like to take a more natural approach, there are several easy and natural ways to keep pests out and away that are healthy and safe alternatives for your pets and household:
1. Keep your lawn mowed and clear of debris.
2. Wash pet bed and toys often.
3. Vacuum your house .
4. Add beneficial nematodes to your flower beds and yard.
5. Bath and brush your pets often.
6. Check your pet’s fur daily.
7. Feed a healthy diet.
8. Provide clean and filtered water to your pet at all times.
9. Use natural flea/tick repellants that use essential oils like lemongrass, lavender, or catnip oils
10. Sprinkling Diatomaceous Earth around your fence and house. This is a non-toxic powder consisting of ground fossils and water organisms that is lethal to ticks, fleas and other insects. Read instructions carefully.
11. Look for nontoxic home/yard and pet products containing cedar wood oil as it is scientifically proven to kill and repel pests while providing aroma-therapeutic qualities for calming, soothing and comforting.
While using natural and non-toxic pest control products, not only are you protecting your family and pets but you are also protecting your yard as these products are safe for butterflies, bees and other beneficial insects!
For more tips and advice on flea and tick prevention, speak with your local family veterinarian.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
