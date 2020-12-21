PAWS AND PAGES: Recycle, reuse and rescue

Saving the lives of our community’s homeless fur-kids can be as easy as saving up bottles and cans. You can literally turn your trash into cash and save a life. It’s that simple!
About once a month, a team member or volunteer from the Humane Society of Imperial County takes in a truckload of recyclables that are collected by staff or that are donated to the shelter by people within the community.
The funds from recycling are used for many different things. Most of the recycling funds goes toward helping to buy a week’s worth of food and supplies (which generally runs between $800 to $1,000 per week), but it is also used to pay for medical costs for a sick or injured animal.
The types of recyclables that we accept which we are able to exchange for CRV are glass bottles, aluminum cans and plastic bottles. Even though newspaper can be recycled, you need to turn in a very large amount for it to be worth saving up on. That’s OK, though, because we have found a much better use for newspaper and ask that people bring us their newspapers after they are done with them. We go through tons of newspaper on a weekly basis as it is used to line the cages for the animals so they do not have to lie on metal and for faster and easier clean-up.
Luckily both local news presses have been generous enough to donate misprints or paper that was not able to be delivered.
You might be wondering, “Well how much money does the shelter get back from recycling?” We don’t receive a huge amount from it, but we do average about $100 to $200 per trip, and it most certainly is better than nothing.
In the past, when students have asked us how they could put together a project for school, we have suggested that they collect recyclables (in conjunction with a food and supply drive) for the shelter. Not only is collecting recyclables a great school project, but this is a way for literally everyone to get involved and do their part in being active in saving lives in the simplest of ways -- and it is great for the environment, too!
We have a handful of community members who do not have much to give, but they get involved by collecting recyclables for the animals in our care. Recycling for homeless pets is especially great for those who lead very busy lives and don’t have much time to volunteer at the shelter. All that needs to be done is set glass bottles, aluminum cans, plastic bottles and/or newspaper aside and drop them off at the shelter every other week during our business hours. We can also recycle wooden pallets for about $3 to $5 per pallet.
We are often asked if we accept new or used blankets and towels, and the answer is yes. We will gladly accept any towels and blankets that have been gently used for the animals. We have to make sure everyone is warm and cozy during the winter! We recently were able to purchase a brand new commercial washer and dryer that will allow us to be able to reuse our donated towels and blankets as much as we possibly can.
Whether you are recycling to help the environment, to help the homeless animals, or are just cleaning out that old closet, recycling and reusing does a great deal of pawsitive things for everyone.
Devon Apodaca is the executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
