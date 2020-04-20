PAWS AND PAGES: Still open for business

Lately, the Humane Society of Imperial County has had several community members call in and ask if our office is still open for adoptions or to receive donations. The answer is, YES!
Effective April 11, in order to conserve resources our office will be closed every second and fourth Saturday of every month until further notice.
During these uncertain times we must do what we can to conserve resources so that our team can continue to properly provide for the hundreds of animals in our care. Please know that although we are closed to the public during these two extra days, we will still have a small group of staff members going in and out to tend to the animals throughout each day.
We will still be open Tuesday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., but we do ask that everyone please call ahead of time before coming to the shelter as gaining entry is by appointment only for the time being. This is to ensure that we are practicing safe social distancing.
We understand that everyone is experiencing hardships due to COVID-19 and our shelter has been directly affected by those hardships as well.
All of the dogs and puppies and the majority of the cats and kittens in our care that are available for adoption can be viewed on adoptapet.com. To view the animals, on the main page of the website click “Shelters & Rescues,” type 92243 in the “Location” bar, click the “Search” button and click on our shelter’s name. From there, all of the animals that we have available for adoption can be seen. We have a Facebook page called “Cats of HSOIC” where many of the cats and kittens in our care can be viewed as well.
For questions about adoptable animals, adoption processes, what we require from adopters, donations or any other inquiries that you may have, please give us a call at (7600 352-1911 during our business hours. For any after-hour inquires that you may have, please email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com and we will get back to you as soon as we possibly can.
We apologize for any inconveniences these changes may cause. Our team and the animals thank you all for your understanding and cooperation.
Please make sure that you and your furry families stay SAFE and HEALTHY!
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
