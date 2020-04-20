PAWS AND PAGES: Still open for business

Today

Sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High 87F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 88F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.